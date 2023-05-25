Global and Regional Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market 2023 Growth and Prospects for Technological Advancement to 2030 with Top Players are Cisco,Broadcom, Fortinet, Tenable

Infinity Business Insights has recently published a cutting-edge research study titled “Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market.” This comprehensive Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market report spans over 120 pages and offers in-depth analysis of the business strategies employed by prominent and emerging players in the industry. This Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market report provides valuable insights into the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and overall status. The Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market report equips readers with a deep understanding of the market dynamics and empowers them to make informed decisions. By understanding the various segments, one can discern the significance of diverse factors that contribute to Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market growth. This understanding enables the identification of key elements that drive the industry forward. The research study covers several major companies, including: Broadcom, Cisco, Fortinet, Forcepoint, Forescout, Tenable, Check Point

The global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market is projected to experience a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, witnessing a substantial increase from USD billion in 2023 to USD billion by 2030. This growth underscores the significance of key players in the Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market, who play a crucial role in the industry. These Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market players are characterized by their comprehensive business overviews, financial summaries, and SWOT assessments. The Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Segmentation:

Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market By Type:

Incident Management

Request Management

Change and Configuration Management

Proactive Maintenance

Knowledge Management

Data Analytics

Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market By Application:

Corporate

Individual

Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market By Region:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Sweden





Norway



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxembourg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Rest of Latin America

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity

1.2 Classification of Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.2.3 Consulting

1.2.4 Managed Security Services

1.3 Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Hardware

1.3.3 Software

1.4 Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size & Forecast

1.5 Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.5.1 Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size by Region, (2017-2022)

1.5.3 North America Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.4 Europe Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Asia-Pacific Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South America Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.7 Middle East and Africa Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Drivers

1.6.2 Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Restraints

1.6.3 Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Broadcom

2.1.1 Broadcom Details

2.1.2 Broadcom Major Business

2.1.3 Broadcom Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Broadcom Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.1.5 Broadcom Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Cisco

2.2.1 Cisco Details

2.2.2 Cisco Major Business

2.2.3 Cisco Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Cisco Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2.5 Cisco Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 Fortinet

2.3.1 Fortinet Details

2.3.2 Fortinet Major Business

2.3.3 Fortinet Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.3.4 Fortinet Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3.5 Fortinet Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 Forcepoint

2.4.1 Forcepoint Details

2.4.2 Forcepoint Major Business

2.4.3 Forcepoint Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.4.4 Forcepoint Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4.5 Forcepoint Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 Forescout

2.5.1 Forescout Details

2.5.2 Forescout Major Business

2.5.3 Forescout Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.5.4 Forescout Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5.5 Forescout Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 Tenable

2.6.1 Tenable Details

2.6.2 Tenable Major Business

2.6.3 Tenable Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.6.4 Tenable Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6.5 Tenable Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 Check Point

2.7.1 Check Point Details

2.7.2 Check Point Major Business

2.7.3 Check Point Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.7.4 Check Point Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7.5 Check Point Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 FireEye (TRELLIX)

2.8.1 FireEye (TRELLIX) Details

2.8.2 FireEye (TRELLIX) Major Business

2.8.3 FireEye (TRELLIX) Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.8.4 FireEye (TRELLIX) Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8.5 FireEye (TRELLIX) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 Zscaler

2.9.1 Zscaler Details

2.9.2 Zscaler Major Business

2.9.3 Zscaler Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.9.4 Zscaler Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9.5 Zscaler Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 Okta

2.10.1 Okta Details

2.10.2 Okta Major Business

2.10.3 Okta Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.10.4 Okta Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10.5 Okta Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Palo Alto Networks

2.11.1 Palo Alto Networks Details

2.11.2 Palo Alto Networks Major Business

2.11.3 Palo Alto Networks Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Palo Alto Networks Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 Darktrace

2.12.1 Darktrace Details

2.12.2 Darktrace Major Business

2.12.3 Darktrace Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.12.4 Darktrace Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12.5 Darktrace Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.13 CyberArk

2.13.1 CyberArk Details

2.13.2 CyberArk Major Business

2.13.3 CyberArk Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.13.4 CyberArk Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13.5 CyberArk Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.14 BeyondTrust

2.14.1 BeyondTrust Details

2.14.2 BeyondTrust Major Business

2.14.3 BeyondTrust Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.14.4 BeyondTrust Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14.5 BeyondTrust Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.15 Microsoft

2.15.1 Microsoft Details

2.15.2 Microsoft Major Business

2.15.3 Microsoft Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.15.4 Microsoft Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15.5 Microsoft Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.16 Kaspersky

2.16.1 Kaspersky Details

2.16.2 Kaspersky Major Business

2.16.3 Kaspersky Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.16.4 Kaspersky Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16.5 Kaspersky Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.17 Nozomi Networks

2.17.1 Nozomi Networks Details

2.17.2 Nozomi Networks Major Business

2.17.3 Nozomi Networks Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.17.4 Nozomi Networks Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17.5 Nozomi Networks Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.18 Sophos

2.18.1 Sophos Details

2.18.2 Sophos Major Business

2.18.3 Sophos Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.18.4 Sophos Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18.5 Sophos Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.19 TripWire

2.19.1 TripWire Details

2.19.2 TripWire Major Business

2.19.3 TripWire Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.19.4 TripWire Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.19.5 TripWire Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.20 Radiflow

2.20.1 Radiflow Details

2.20.2 Radiflow Major Business

2.20.3 Radiflow Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.20.4 Radiflow Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.20.5 Radiflow Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.21 SentinelOne

2.21.1 SentinelOne Details

2.21.2 SentinelOne Major Business

2.21.3 SentinelOne Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.21.4 SentinelOne Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.21.5 SentinelOne Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.22 Thales

2.22.1 Thales Details

2.22.2 Thales Major Business

2.22.3 Thales Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.22.4 Thales Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.22.5 Thales Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.23 Qualys

2.23.1 Qualys Details

2.23.2 Qualys Major Business

2.23.3 Qualys Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.23.4 Qualys Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.23.5 Qualys Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.24 Claroty

2.24.1 Claroty Details

2.24.2 Claroty Major Business

2.24.3 Claroty Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.24.4 Claroty Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.24.5 Claroty Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.25 Dragos

2.25.1 Dragos Details

2.25.2 Dragos Major Business

2.25.3 Dragos Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.25.4 Dragos Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.25.5 Dragos Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.26 SCADAfence

2.26.1 SCADAfence Details

2.26.2 SCADAfence Major Business

2.26.3 SCADAfence Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.26.4 SCADAfence Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.26.5 SCADAfence Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.27 Armis

2.27.1 Armis Details

2.27.2 Armis Major Business

2.27.3 Armis Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.27.4 Armis Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.27.5 Armis Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.28 Cydome

2.28.1 Cydome Details

2.28.2 Cydome Major Business

2.28.3 Cydome Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.28.4 Cydome Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.28.5 Cydome Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.29 Mission Secure

2.29.1 Mission Secure Details

2.29.2 Mission Secure Major Business

2.29.3 Mission Secure Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Product and Solutions

2.29.4 Mission Secure Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.29.5 Mission Secure Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue and Share by Players (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 3 Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Mergers & Acquisitions

3.5 Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 North America Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 United States Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.3 Canada Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.4 Mexico Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 Europe Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Germany Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.3 France Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 United Kingdom Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Russia Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.6 Italy Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Asia-Pacific Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 China Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Japan Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 South Korea Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 India Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Southeast Asia Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Australia Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 South America Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 South America Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 South America Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size by Country

9.3.1 South America Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Brazil Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Argentina Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 Middle East & Africa Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Turkey Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Saudi Arabia Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 UAE Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Process and Data Source

12.3 Disclaimer

Conclusion:

The Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Market research report’s estimations and estimates examine the impact of different political, social, and economic factors, as well as current market conditions, on market growth. All of this important information will assist the reader in better understanding the market.

