Gmp Cell Therapy Consumables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Potential Growth, Key Players and Latest Trends Forecast by 2028

The GMP cell therapy consumables market is expected to grow from US$ 11,031.25 million in 2021 to US$ 59,985.89 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2028.

The “Gmp Cell Therapy Consumables Market” forecast 2028 report analyses the present and future competitive scenario of the analytics industry. Gmp Cell Therapy Consumables Market report offers an in-depth analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. a number of topics including likewise market share, drivers, trends and methods. This report additionally offers insights into the latest growth and trends. It encapsulates key aspects of the market, with focus on leading key player’s areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions and applications.

Get a Sample PDF of report at- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073309

The List of Companies –

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Miltenyi Biotec BV & Co KG

Bio-Techne Corp

Corning Inc

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc

Lonza Group AG

BPS Bioscience Inc

Merck KGaA

Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) ensure that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards. Cell therapy manufacturing processes are complex and require an underpinning pharmaceutical quality system and quality control (QC) laboratory. Also, all aspects of cell therapy manufacturing require trained personnel. As the process is complex, there may be chances of contamination; therefore, GMP in cell therapy is becoming mandatory. Also, the increasing use of cell therapy to treat various diseases is propelling the demand for cell therapy consumables manufactured according to GMP regulations.

The companies in the GMP cell therapy consumables market is making strategic collaborations for the development of new products and cell therapy treatments. A few strategic collaborations in the GMP cell therapy consumables market is mentioned below:

– In October 2022, Pluristyx, panCELLa, and Implant Therapeutics management announced the corporate merger, pending shareholder approval. The merged company will combine complementary portfolios to offer end-to-end customer support and provide increased access to a wide range of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-related products and services. The integrated technology and service offerings will greatly accelerate the development and delivery of revolutionary cell therapies to patients.

– In November 2021, Laurus Labs signed an investment agreement with Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy Private Limited (ImmunoACT), an advanced cell and gene therapy company, to acquire a 26.62% stake (fully diluted basis), subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions.

The increase in strategic collaborations among market players for cell therapy development has propelled the use of GMP cell therapy consumables to achieve the desired products, which drives the growth of the GMP cell therapy consumables market.

Based on process, the GMP cell therapy consumables market is segmented into cell collection and characterization/sorting and separation, cell culture and expansion/preparation, cryopreservation, cell processing and formulation, cell isolation and activation, cell distribution/handling, process monitoring and control/readministration/quality assurance, and others. The cell collection and characterization/sorting and separation segment held the largest market share in 2021.

However, the cryopreservation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cryopreservation has become a significant aspect of the manufacturing process for many cellular therapies. It occasionally comes before cell culture (conserving the starting cellular material before moving forward with large-scale manufacturing) and generally follows cell expansion therapies. The ability to store cells at different points during the manufacturing process enables the creation of a customized workflow. Selecting GMP-grade or suitable cryoprotective agents (CPAs) and controlled-rate freezing equipment with appropriate cooling profiles for immune cells is one of the best practices adopted to help generate high-quality cells. Sartorius designs NutriFreez cell freezing solutions for the cryopreservation of cells manufactured in compliance with GMP services.

In the US, leukemia treatment using CAR T-cell therapy costs around US$ 800,000 to US$ 900,000. However, Indian start-ups and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on offering this treatment at a lower cost by reducing the treatment time and increasing the effectiveness of cell therapy. Also, the government is investing in cell therapy for leukemia treatment. For instance, in June 2021, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) supported the first CAR T-cell therapy conducted at ACTREC, Tata Memorial Center in Mumbai. This increased the demand for cell therapy consumables in India as Phase I/II trials were carried out in the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Johns Hopkins University are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the GMP cell therapy consumables market.

Buy a copy of this research report at @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073309

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 by Product

1.3.2 by Cell Therapy

1.3.3 by End Use

1.3.4 by End Use

1.3.5 by Geography

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 South & Central America PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts’ Opinion

Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Research & Development and Drug Discovery

5.1.2 Increase in Strategic Collaborations

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Regulatory Approvals for Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Product

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Clinical Trials and Rising GMP Demand

5.5 Impact Analysis

Global Analysis

6.1 Global GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global GMP Cell Therapy Consumables Market, by Geography – Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

Revenue and Forecast to 2028 – by Product

Continued…

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]