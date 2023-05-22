Eye Health Supplements Market Report, Share, Trends, Business Growth and Major Driving Factors 2028

Eye supplements are nutritional products which care recommended to maintain eye health and good vision. The eye health supplements prominently comprise vitamin A, lutein & zeaxanthin, omega 3 fatty acids, gamma-linolenic acid, and others. These nutritional supplements help to sustain eye function, reduce the development of age-related eye diseases, and protect eyes against harmful light. Eye health supplements can be useful over range of eye diseases such as dry eye, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts amongst others.

According to our latest study on “Eye Health Supplements Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Ingredient Type, Indication, and Form,” the market was valued at US$ 1,572.33 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,382.96 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global eye health supplements market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

The global eye health supplements market, by ingredient type, is segmented into lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, coenzyme Q10, flavonoids, astaxanthin, alpha-lipoic acid, and others. The lutein and zeaxanthin segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. This growth is ascribed to the increasing applications of lutein and zeaxanthin to reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration and other eye disorders. However, the flavonoids segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing demand of antioxidants in eye health supplements.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the global demand for various supplements. Despite the growing demand for health supplements such as eye health, vitamin, and mineral products. However, there is a shortage of ingredients used in supplements due to difficulty in sourcing ingredients and interruptions happening in the global supply chain operations.

Company Profiles

Nordic Naturals

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

AMWAY

Pfizer Inc.

Alcon Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Vitabiotics Ltd

Alliance Pharma PLC

Allergan plc and Others

Growing Prevalence of Eye Diseases Drives Eye Health Supplements Market Growth

Visual impairment, blindness, and associated conditions are significantly influencing the quality of physical and mental health of patients. Patients suffering from eye disorders are at high risk of going through chronic health conditions, accidents, depression, and social withdrawal. Age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, cataract, eye allergies, diabetic retinopathy, amblyopia, and strabismus are commonly observed eye disorders among the global population.

According to a study published by the American Academy of Ophthalmology in 2019, ~7.32 million people in the US are projected to suffer from primary open-angle glaucoma by 2050. According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, nearly 20.5 million people in the US were suffering from cataract. Also, according to the estimates by the CDC, the number of cataract patients in the US will rise to 30 million by 2028. Furthermore, according to data published by NHS in 2020, about 360,000 million people in the UK are registered as partially sighted or blind. Such a high prevalence of eye conditions is anticipated to increase the demand and adoption of eye health supplements and this scenario will drive the growth of the market.

