OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market Size, Share, Analysis Report by Types, Applications and Forecast 2028

According to our new market research study on “OTC drug and dietary supplement Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Type, Form, Distribution Channel” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,92,102.49 million by 2027 from US$ 2,93,255.40 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Based on the product, the OTC drug and dietary supplement market is segmented into the analgesics, cough and cold products, vitamins and dietary supplements, gastrointestinal products, antacids, ophthalmic products, sleep aids, oral care products, feminine care, and others. In 2019, the analgesics segment accounted for the highest share of the market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the highest sale of generic painkillers across the world. The sales of analgesics are widely made for acute and chronic pains. It does not require a prescription and easily available through different distribution channels. Additionally, the segment has received several product approvals in the market.

Growing Awareness Regarding General Health Issues

People nowadays are well aware of general health issues such as cold, cough, allergies, fever, pain, acidity, diarrhea, and skin-related conditions. Major population is focused on having healthy lifestyle by avoiding the consumption of junk food that leads to a rise in lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. Growing preference toward maintaining the healthy lifestyle also leads to the consumption of weight-loss products and dietary supplements, such as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Increase in exposure to the internet has led to greater access to dietary supplements and over the counter (OTC) drugs to consumers, at affordable prices.

The common health issues can be seasonal or they might occur due to minor changes in routine habits; hence, people prefer taking OTC medicines to treat them instead of visiting a doctor. In many cases, this saves time and money, and provides immediate relief. Several governments have initiated various programs toward health awareness, due to which there has been a quick and smooth adoption of everyday technology for healthcare and wellness, contributing to the industry’s overall growth. For instance, in India, the government is taking positive steps toward formalizing the use of OTC medicines. Prescription monitoring programs (PMPs) collect, monitor, and analyze electronically transmitted prescribing and dispensing data submitted by pharmacies and dispensing practitioners. This data is then used to prevent OTC drug abuse. Thus, promoting the sale of OTC drugs.

Company Profiles

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sanofi

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Abbott

AbbVie Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Procter & Gamble

Novartis AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. and Others

Global OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market 2023 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

Over the counter (OTC) drugs are available for the public for their general use. These drugs do not require a prescription from a physician. OTC medicines are available for various medical symptoms due to medical conditions such as coughs and colds, diarrhea, heartburn, constipation, acne, pain, and others. On the other hand, dietary supplements are available over the counter for fitness purposes. Whereas, in some cases, when a person is critically ill or requires treatment, then buying a dietary supplement with medicinal ingredients requires a prescription from a physician. These OTC drugs and nutritional supplements have two forms, such as branded or generic.

