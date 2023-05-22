Medical Collagen Market Trends, Business Growth and Major Driving Factors 2028

Collagen is the most abundantly found protein in human body. It occurs mostly in fibrous tissues such as ligaments, skin, tendons, cornea, blood vessels, bones, cartilages, and intervertebral disc. Medical collagen is widely used in applications such as wound healing, tissue engineering, reconstructive surgeries, bone grafts, and cosmetic surgeries. It is bio-compatible material with low immunogenicity. Collagen has good hemostatic properties and facilitates wound healing. Collagen is used in cell cultures as it supports cell proliferation in lattice structures and cell binding domain. Hence collagen is widely used as a biomaterial in the medical industry. The exponential increase in number of regenerative surgeries performed on patients to treat certain forms of skin cancers, burn injuries, birth defects, and congenital diseases is primarily expected to drive the demand for medical collagen.

Grab PDF to Know More (Including Table, Full TOC and Figures) @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012952/

According to our new research study on “Medical Collagen Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Source, Product, and Application,” the market is expected to reach US$ 957.4 million by 2028 from US$ 593.7 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global medical collagen market and factors driving the market growth.

Based on source, the bovine segment held the largest market share in 2020. Also, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Bovine is derived from the bone and skin of cows. It delivers 18 amino acids that include 8 essential amino acids. Bovine is a viable source of proline and glycine. Bovine collagen is used to produce medical devices and this collagen is derived from purified collagen extracts obtained from the bovine dermis. Many of the companies obtain the bovine raw material for medical applications mainly from veterinary controlled herds.

The growth of the medical collagen market is mainly attributed to the factors such as the rising applications of collagen in the medical industry, and growing FDA approvals and product launches. However, the product recalls hinder the market growth.

The medical collagen market majorly consists of the players such as

DSM

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Collagen Matrix Inc.

Encoll

Collagen Solutions Plc

Innocoll

Symatese

Gelita AG

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd

Croda Interntional PLC. among others.

Global Medical Collagen Market 2023 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

Speak to Analyst for more details: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00012952

Rising Applications of Collagen in Medical Industry

Collagen is the protein found in connective tissues of the body. It is the most abundant protein found in the mammals, which makes up around 25%–35% of the whole-body protein content. As collagen is weakly antigenic and biodegradable, it has excellent biocompatibility. Thus, making it a primary resource in medical applications. The cardiac extracellular matrix (ECM) consists of fibrillar collagen that provides a means of force transmission, preserves myocardial integrity, and supports myocyte geometry. Several studies have proved that consuming collagen supplements will help in reducing the risk of heart-related conditions. Collagen is one of the key constituents in cosmetic formulations as it has moisturizing, regenerating, and film-forming properties. Collagen has excellent ability to bind water that helps in maintaining proper water content in the skin throughout the day, which makes the skin moisturized and softened. Moreover, collagen fillers are widely used in aesthetic medicine. The subcutaneous injection of soluble collagen enhances the quality and density of the skin, thereby repairing its dermatological defects. Collagen-based biomaterials have a wide range of applications in vivo and in vitro. Collagen has been widely used to develop synthetic bone graft substitutes of spine, extremities, and dental. Further, collagen scaffolds are developed to mimic and regenerate native tissues and are being rapidly adopted for cartilage repair. Collagen is naturally involved in the wound-healing process and the use of collagen-based wound dressings offers several advantages for acute and chronic wound closure. Additionally, collagen dressings can control the moisture of the wound, by either absorbing or providing moisture. Thus, collagen is widely used in dressings, particles, and flowable scaffolds to treat acute and chronic wounds.

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Medical Collagen Market Growth Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012952/

About US

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi .

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : [email protected]