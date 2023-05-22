Integrated Circuit Test Handler Market is Booming Worldwide with Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra)

”

The Integrated Circuit Test Handler Market research report provides all the information related to the industry. It gives the markets outlook by giving authentic data to its client which helps to make essential decisions. It gives an overview of the market which includes its definition, applications and developments, and manufacturing technology. This Integrated Circuit Test Handler market research report tracks all the recent developments and innovations in the market. It gives the data regarding the obstacles while establishing the business and guides to overcome the upcoming challenges and obstacles.

The global Integrated Circuit Test Handler market size is expected to reach $ 3605.1 million by 2029, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2029).The sorter is mainly used in the verification link in the integrated circuit design stage and the finished product test link in the packaging test stage. Its main purpose is: the sorter automatically transmits the chip to be tested to the test station (used to connect the chip to the test machine and test the position), and the pin of the chip to be tested is connected to the functional module of the test machine through the special connection line on the test station, After testing, the testing machine transmits the test results to the sorting machine, which marks, classifies, and receives the detected chips based on the test results. The types of testing sorting machines are generally divided into translational testing sorting machines, gravity testing sorting machines, and rotary tower testing sorting machines. In a gravity sorting machine, the chip slides down from the top to the testing station for testing; The horizontal mechanical arm of the translational sorting machine can vacuum extract chips and place them in the testing station; The rotary tower sorting machine is driven by the main rotary table to rotate the chip to the testing station. Due to differences in working principles, the testing speed, applicable chip size, and applicable packaging type of the three types of sorting machines also vary. The current market share of the application of translation type sorting machines is the highest, followed by rotary tower type, and gravity type is the smallest. The technical difficulty is also the same in terms of sorting. The translational sorting machine has a large workload and multiple application scenarios, making it the equipment with the highest technical difficulty.

Market Scenario:

Firstly, this Integrated Circuit Test Handler research report introduces the market by providing an overview that includes definitions, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. The market is forecasted to reveal strong development by driven consumption in various markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the Integrated Circuit Test Handler report.

Competitive landscape:

This Integrated Circuit Test Handler research report throws light on the major market players thriving in the market; it tracks their business strategies, financial status, and upcoming products.

Some of the Top companies Influencing this Market include:

Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra), Advantest, Changchuan Technology, Hon Precision, Techwing, ASM Pacific Technology, Kanematsu (Epson), EXIS TECH, MCT, Boston Semi Equipment, Shenkeda Semiconductor, Chroma ATE, SRM Integration, Tianjin JHT Design, TESEC Corporation, Shanghai Yingshuo, Ueno Seiki, SYNAX, YoungTek Electronics Corp (YTEC), Shanghai Cascol, Innogrity Pte Ltd, ATECO, Fuzhou Palide, Shenzhen Biaopu Semiconductor.

Regional Coverage:

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Segmentation Analysis of the market

The market is segmented based on the type, product, end users, raw materials, etc. the segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market

Market Segmentation: By Type

Gravity Handler

Turret Handler

Pick-and-Place Handler

Market Segmentation: By Application

IDMs

OSATs

An assessment of the market attractiveness of the competition that new players and products are likely to present to older ones has been provided in the publication. The research report also mentions the innovations, new developments, marketing strategies, branding techniques, and products of the key participants in the global Integrated Circuit Test Handler market. To present a clear vision of the market the competitive landscape has been thoroughly analyzed utilizing the value chain analysis. The opportunities and threats present in the future for the key market players have also been emphasized in the publication.

This report aims to provide:

A qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends, dynamics, and estimations from 2022 to 2029.

The analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis are utilized, which explain the potency of the buyers and suppliers to make profit-oriented decisions and strengthen their business.

The in-depth market segmentation analysis helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In the end, this Integrated Circuit Test Handler report helps to save you time and money by delivering unbiased information under one roof.

