Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market Trends Top Manufacturers Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The “Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market“ is projected to reach US$ 677.64 million by 2028 from US$ 546.73 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2028.

The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments. The growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory failures and the growing adoption of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in lung transplantation procedures. However, complications associated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation hinder the growth of the market.

Get a Sample PDF of report at- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073291 (Kindly Use Corporate Mail ID To Get More Details)

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Terumo Group

Medtronic Plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

LivaNova Plc

Nipro Medical Corporation

Eurosets S.R.L.

Getinge AB

Braile Biomedica

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA

ABIOMED Inc

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Respiratory Failures Drives extracorporeal membrane oxygenation Market Growth

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) is a heart-lungs bypass machine. extracorporeal membrane oxygenation equipment is used in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory failures. Millions of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are recorded every year across the world. CVDs majorly cause mortality and morbidity in Europe, accounting for 45% of deaths in the region and 37% in the European Union (EU). As per the study ‘Global Burden of Disease Study 2019,’ CVDs were among the leading causes of death in Asia in 2019, causing 10.8 million fatalities (35% of the total fatalities). According to the 2022 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistical Update Fact Sheet, Global Burden of Disease, an estimated 119.1 million patients died of CVDs across the world in 2020. It also stated that the global prevalence of stroke and ischemic stroke in 2020 was 89.1 million and 68.2 million, respectively. High instances of CVDs are observed in North America.

Purchase this Report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073291

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market Segmentation:

By Modality

Venoarterial Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Venovenous Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

Arteriovenous Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

By Application

Cardiology

Respiratory

By Age Group

Neonates

Pediatrics

Adults

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) causes obstruction in the airflow from the lungs, which can lead to respiratory failure. It is one of the life-threatening illnesses that cause millions of deaths across the world. According to World Health Organization (WHO), COPD was the third leading cause of death, which caused 3.23 million deaths across the globe in 2019. About 90% of COPD deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, COPD was the sixth leading cause of death in the US. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory failures drives the growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market.

Food and Drug Administration, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, National Institute of Statistics and Geography, and National Medical Products Administration are a few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market.

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries pertaining to the report or would like further information, feel free to reach out to us at-

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876