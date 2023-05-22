Communications Interface Market Key Manufacturers Development Trends and Competitive Analysis 2028

“Communications Interface Market” Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 10,388.04 million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2028.

The Communications Interface Market in North America showcased significant growth over the years. The wide presence of manufacturing industries and the rapid adoption of advanced and automated technologies by these industries to enhance their manufacturing capabilities are contributing to the communications interface market growth. The presence of several robot and IoT device manufacturers in the country, such as Universal Robots A/S; Clearpath Robotics Inc.; AgEagle Aerial Systems; and Bastian Solutions, Inc., is further propelling the demand for manufacturing components and subcomponents across the region. These factors are expected to fuel the communications interface market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Several economies in Asia Pacific experienced a sharp decline in their GDP in 2020 due to the sudden closedown of most economic activities across the countries. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the COVID-19 pandemic affected major countries, including India, China, Australia, and Japan. Additionally, the outbreak waves were coming at different time points for each country in the region. Hence, multinational enterprises operating in the region had to reconfigure their manufacturing operations to ensure business competitiveness. Despite such an uncertain business scenario, the adoption of industrial automation solutions continued to witness good growth rates. Installations in China, which is the region’s largest adopter, grew strongly by 20%, with 168,400 robot units shipped in 2020. The electronics & semiconductor industry invested significantly in industrial automation solutions in 2020 and 2021. These factors are expected to revive the communications interface market size over the forecast period.

Germany is one of the leading countries in Europe that have adopted automated solutions. In Germany, robotics and automation adoption increased by 13% in 2021. Also, according to the VDMA Robotics + Automation association, in 2022, the robotics and automation (R&A) forecast will increase by 6% with an expected industry turnover of US$ 15.17 billion (14.4 billion). They have also forecasted a 7% increase in sales for integrated assembly solutions to US$ 8.01 billion (7.6 billion) in 2022.

