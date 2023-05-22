X-ray Detectors Market Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast Analysis 2028

The X-ray detectors market is valued at US$ 2,890.26 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,256.75 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028.

“X-ray Detectors Market” are devices used to measure the flux, spatial distribution, spectrum, and/or other properties of X-rays. In healthcare, the products are commonly used for medical imaging. The design of X-ray detector varies with respect to size and shape, spatial resolution, frame rates and X-ray flux to meet the medical application requirement.

Get Sample PDF @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000656 (Kindly Use Corporate Mail ID To Get More Details)

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

PerkinElmer Inc

Varian Medical Systems Inc

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp

Teledyne Technologies Inc

Analogic Corp

Konica Minolta Inc

Canon Inc

Varex Imaging Corp

Rigaku Corp

Moxtek Inc.

Product Launches and Approvals

The healthcare industry is rapidly developing at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for diagnostics worldwide. The companies are emphasizing new product developments, product launches, approvals, and R&D to introduce efficient products. Some of the recent developments fostering the global X-ray detectors market are mentioned below:

In October 2022, Samsung launched AccE Glass-Free Detector-a new flagship detector that recently received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for commercial use in the US. It was designed to deliver high-resolution images of a digital detector while offering exceptional user and patient benefits.

In September 2022, KA Imaging’s portable dual-energy X-ray detector received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA. Reveal enables bone and soft-tissue differentiation without motion artifacts in a single X-ray exposure. In other words, the detector simultaneously delivers DR, bone, and tissue images in one shot.

In July 2022, Konica Minolta Healthcare announced the availability of its Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR) technology on the mKDR Xpress mobile X-ray system. The mobile system is also compatible with the AeroDR Glassless High-Definition Detector, a recent advancement in wireless and flat-panel X-ray detector technology. DDR is the next-generation X-ray technology, improving orthopedic and pulmonary illness detection and treatment.

Such increasing product developments, launches, and approvals by the market players are accelerating in the global X-ray detectors market expansion.

Purchase this Report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000656

X-ray Detectors Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors

Flat-Panel Detectors

Line-Scan Detectors

Charge Couple Device (CCD) Detectors

By Application:

Medical Applications

Dental Applications

Veterinary Applications

Other Applications

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

Other End Users

The applications of X-ray imaging in the medical field are manifold and have led to dedicated modalities supporting specific imaging requirements, e.g., computed tomography (CT), radiography, angiography, surgery or mammography, delivering projection or volumetric imaging data. Depending on clinical needs, a few X-ray systems enable diagnostic imaging while others support interventional procedures. X-ray detector design requirements for different medical applications can vary strongly in terms of size and shape, spatial resolution, frame rates, and X-ray flux, among others. Today, integrating X-ray detectors are in common use. Ongoing developments of X-ray detectors include optimization of current state-of-the-art integrating detectors in terms of performance and cost, enabling the usage of large-size CMOS-based detectors, and facilitating photon counting techniques with the potential to enhance other performance characteristics to foster the prospect of new clinical applications.

High demand for these detectors and advantages, such as excellent image quality and the ability to retrofit into existing X-ray tables, propel the market’s growth. Additionally, the introduction of new technology-Veradius X-ray system-is expected to boost demand for flat-detector devices among end users. In February 2022, D?RR introduced the new DRC 3643 NDT that rounds off D?RR NDT’s DRC product range of robust flat panel detectors for industrial digital radiography (corrosion and erosion inspections). In November 2021, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. launched AeroDR carbon flat-panel detector. It is the most advanced digital detector, providing superior image quality, durability, and reliability, and it is designed for all general X-ray applications.

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries pertaining to the report or would like further information, feel free to reach out to us at-

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876