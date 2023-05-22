Rugged Phones Market Future Growth, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast By 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights “Rugged Phones Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Screen Size, and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 2,982.21 million in 2023 to US$ 4,457.88 million by 2028; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028.

In North America, the US is known for adopting advanced technologies at an early phase. It has a vast range of industries, including transportation, oil & gas, and healthcare, among others. The US government encourages the manufacturers to expand their manufacturing facilities across the nation’s borders, which will result in the expansion of the manufacturing industry. Growth in the manufacturing industry will have a direct impact on the adoption of rugged phones in the US. Caterpillar, Juniper Systems Inc., and Sonim Technologies Inc. are a few of the major companies present in the US offering rugged phones. Canada is one of the fastest-growing countries in the region in terms of industrialization. The country houses many manufacturing plants within its boundaries. The continuously growing number of manufacturing facilities over the years in the country will showcase a rise in the usage of rugged phones. Ulefone Armor 7, CAT S61, Doogee S90, Blackview BV9500 Plus, and Sonim XP3 are a few of the major rugged phones prevailing in the Canadian market. Mexico is noticing rapid growth in the adoption of factory automation as well as industrial control systems, attributed to the rising adoption of automation technologies, together with the introduction of Industry 4.0 norms amongst increasing manufacturing sectors in the country. Furthermore, the manufacturing and oil & gas industries in the country are witnessing growth. The growth in these industries, along with the adoption of industrial automation, is anticipated to create a demand for rugged phones in the coming years.

In the global rugged phones market, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of market growth rate over the forecast period. The growing trend of industry & factory automation and digitalization across industries, coupled with rising investments in industrial development and government expenditure in Asian countries such as China and India, are a few of the key drivers fueling the demand for semi-rugged and ultra-rugged phones in the military & defense, commercial, and industrial sectors across Asia Pacific. Based on these factors, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and several Southeast Asian countries are anticipated to be the fastest-growing markets for the adoption of rugged phones in the coming years. Huge population growth, a surge in disposable income, rise in urbanization, high adoption of smartphones/mobile phones, favorable government policies to promote industrial growth, and high investments in R&D activities related to mobile phone technologies and communication technologies are a few of the other key factors that are expected to boost the growth of the

rugged phones market in the region. Along with this, growing automation trend and industrial growth are anticipated to offer ample growth and expansion opportunities for rugged mobile phone manufacturers to set up their manufacturing units in the region in the years to come.

The penetration of mobile phones in Europe is the highest in the world. Russia has the highest mobile penetration levels in the region. Owing to continued growth in smartphone penetration, there are considerable changes in the way consumers in countries, such as Norway, Sweden, the UK, and the Netherlands, access internet services. Due to increased usage of smartphones in these countries, the device’s penetration levels among internet users are above 60%, as per the Ericsson report. Thus, rising smartphone penetration in Europe is boosting the rugged phones market growth. Another factor that is driving the market growth includes incidents of damaged mobile phones. In European countries, it has been observed that more than 30% of consumers, or 1 out of 3 mobile users, had damaged mobile phones in the last few years, which eventually raises the need for early replacement or repair. Therefore, there is an increase in the requirement for sturdy and durable mobile devices among customers. Factors such as a rise in number of smartphone users, increase in incidents of damaged smartphones, and product launches would play a key role in influencing the market growth.

Oil & gas production is one of the prominent businesses in the Middle East. Libya, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Qatar are a few countries that have seen growth in the oil business. The region is projected to witness a rapid rise in urbanization, which is expected to boost the entire economy in the coming years.

On the other hand, South America is also introducing initiatives such as contractual alliances associated with supply of rugged phones, which would assist in boosting the market growth. For instance, Sonim Technologies signed a partnership agreement with Acuraflow to supply rugged smartphones designed by Sonim Technologies to South America. This partnership would offer more ultra-rugged mobility options to field workers in oil & gas, public safety, utilities, manufacturing, mining, and other demanding work environments. Moreover, it would keep them connected in extreme environments. Such partnerships for the distribution of rugged smartphones are anticipated to increase their demand in the coming years.

The market for rugged phones is segmented into type, screen size, end user, and geography. Based on type, the rugged phones market is divided into smartphone and featured phones. The featured phones segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2022. Based on screen size, the market is divided into below 5-inch, 5 inch to 6 inch, and above 6 inch. The 5 inches to 6 inch segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2022 and it is also projected to be the fastest growing sector in terms of growth rate. On basis of end-use, the market is segmented into industrial, government, commercial, military & defense, and consumer. In 2022, industrial segment led the rugged phones market globally. Geographically, the market is segmented into five key regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America held the largest revenue share in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Blackview; Caterpillar; Kyocera; OUKITEL; Samsung Electronics Co Ltd; AGM Mobile; Sonim Technologies Inc.; Ulefone Mobile; Unitech Electronics Co., LTD.; and Zebra Technologies Corp. are a few of the key players operating in the rugged phones market. The rugged phones market report provides detailed insights, which helps the key players strategize the growth of the rugged phones market.

