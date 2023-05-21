Hydrogen Powered Rotor UAV Market Is Expected to Boom: Spectronik, H3 Dynamics LLC

“

A hydrogen powered rotor UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) is a type of drone that is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and is capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL). This type of drone is being developed by various companies and research institutions as a potential solution for long-range, long-endurance drone missions.

Spectronik, H3 Dynamics LLC, Delair, Nordic Unmanned, HyFly, Harris Aerial, Pearl Hydroge, Qinghang Technology, DOOSAN, JOUAV.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Micro Drone

Light Drone

Small Drone

Large Drone

Market Segmentation: By Application

Surveying and Geographic Information

Patrol

Security Monitoring

Emergency Field

