Perovskite Materials Market Recovery and Impact Analysis Report – Oxford PV, Saule Technologies

Perovskite materials belong to a class of materials that have a crystal structure similar to the mineral perovskite, which is composed of calcium titanate (CaTiO3).Perovskite materials have a general formula of ABX3, where A and B are metal ions, and is a halide ion such as chlorine,bromine, or iodine.

Oxford PV, Saule Technologies, Greatcell Solar Materials, FrontMaterials, Dyesol, Swift Solar, G24i Power, Solaronix, Fraunhofer ISE, Heliatek.

The regional coverage of the Perovskite Materials market is mentioned in the report, with the main focus being on regions such as North America, South America, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Organic Perovskite

Inorganic Perovskite

Market Segmentation: By Application

Solar Cells

LED Lighting

Photodetectors

Lasers

Others

