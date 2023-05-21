Feed Grade Canthaxanthin Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2022-2029 | DSM, Allied Biotech

“

Canthaxanthin is a carotenoid pigment. Deep purple crystal or crystalline powder. The melting point is about 210°C (decomposition). Oxygen and light instability. It should be stored in a light-shielding container filled with inert gas. Soluble in chloroform (10%), slightly soluble in vegetable oil (0.005%), acetone (0.03%). Insoluble in water, ethanol, propylene glycol. The stable commercial product is in the form of a solution in fat or organic solvent, or in the form of a water-dispersible orange to red powder or granules. After coloring, the color tone is not affected by the pH value, it is also quite stable to sunlight, and it is not easy to fade.

Competitive landscape:

Some of the top companies influencing this market are:

DSM, Allied Biotech, Divi’s Nutraceuticals, Kanvergen, Sensient Food Colors, Changsha Xuhe Biotechnology, Hebei Runbu Biotechnology, Beijing Chengkun Biotechnology.

The regional coverage of the Feed Grade Canthaxanthin market is mentioned in the report, with the main focus being on regions such as North America, South America, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Segmentation: The Feed Grade Canthaxanthin market is segmented by type, product, end-users, etc. Segmentation helps to provide an accurate explanation of the market.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Canthaxanthin 5%

Canthaxanthin 10%

Canthaxanthin 15%

Others

Market Segmentation: By Application

Poultry

Fish

Others

This report is intended to provide:

