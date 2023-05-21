Fire Indicator Panels Market Flourishing worldwide by 2029| Top Key Players Honeywell, Fire Safe ANZ

“

A fire indicator panel (FIP) or simply fire alarm panel is the controlling component of a fire alarm system. The panel receives information from devices designed to detect and report fires, monitors their operational integrity, and provides for automatic control of equipment, and transmission of information necessary to prepare the facility for fire based on a predetermined sequence. The panel may also supply electrical energy to operate any associated initiating device, notification appliance, control, transmitter, or relay. There are four basic types of panels: coded panels, conventional panels, addressable panels, and multiplex systems.

Competitive landscape:

Some of the top companies influencing this market are:

Honeywell, Fire Safe ANZ, Johnson Controls, Texas Instruments, NSC Sicherheitstechnik GmbH, Siemens‎, Kidde, Bosch, Hochiki, Shield Global, Mircom.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Coded Panels

Conventional Panels

Addressable Panels

Multiplex System Panels

Market Segmentation: By Application

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Public Buildings

Others

