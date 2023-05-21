Negative Carbon Portland Cement Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2029 | Emc Cement Co., Novacem Limited

“

Negative CO2 cement represents a greener alternative to regular cement. Cement manufacturers and companies utilizes carbon negative cement in buildings due to less energy consumption to enhance the utility of raw materials such as limestone, clay, and marl. Negative CO2 cement has the ability to store atmospheric carbon in the fabric of the building. CO2 negative cement consumed more carbon dioxide than emitting. Furthermore, instead of limestone (CaCO3) industries are using magnesium silicates (MgO3Si) as alternative which come from olivine, talc, and serpentine. MgO3Si have no carbon emission on heating. A lower temperature means that the amount of fossil fuels used to run the process is being decreased. Negative CO2 cement reduces carbon emissions of poured concrete from 800kg emitted per ton to 50kg absorbed per ton. According to think tank Chatham House, cement is the source of about 8% of the world’s CO2 emissions.

Emc Cement Co., Novacem Limited, Geopolymer Solutions LLC, IronKast Technologies, Reco Cement Products, Solidia Technologies, Zeobond, banahCEM, Calera SCM, Calix, Ceratech MENA LLC.

The regional coverage of the Negative Carbon Portland Cement market is mentioned in the report, with the main focus being on regions such as North America, South America, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Magnesium Oxide

Iron Oxide

Fly Ash

Calcium Carbonate

Market Segmentation: By Application

Textiles

Chemical

Construction

Others

