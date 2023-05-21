Degradable Drug Delivery Coating Market Recovery and Impact Analysis Report – Surmodics, Hydromer

“

A degradable drug delivery coating is a type of coating that is applied to medical devices, such as stents or implants, to deliver drugs over time. The coating is designed to gradually degrade or dissolve, releasing the drug into the surrounding tissue or bloodstream. The use of degradable drug delivery coatings is an important advancement in medical technology, as it allows for targeted drug delivery to specific areas of the body. The coating can be customized to release the drug at a specific rate, allowing for more precise and effective treatment.

Competitive landscape:

Some of the top companies influencing this market are:

Surmodics, Hydromer, DSM Biomedical, Harland Medical Systems, Biocoat, Coatings2Go, AST Products, Surface Solutions Group, ISurTec, AdvanSource Biomaterials, Teleflex, Argon Medical.

The regional coverage of the Degradable Drug Delivery Coating market is mentioned in the report, with the main focus being on regions such as North America, South America, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Segmentation: The Degradable Drug Delivery Coating market is segmented by type, product, end-users, etc. Segmentation helps to provide an accurate explanation of the market.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Polymeric Coating

Hydrogel Coating

Lipid-based Coating

Protein-based Coating

Market Segmentation: By Application

Drug-eluting Stents

Implants

Others

