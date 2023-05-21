Continuous Opacity Monitoring Systems (COMS) Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | AMETEK, Dynoptic Systems

”

COMS (Continuous Opacity Monitoring Systems) uses light to determine opacity levels. A light shone across a stack bounces off a mirror on the other side and returns to be measured. How much light went out versus how much came back is used to calculate the % opacity value. Using this system a plant can calculate the accurate opacity percentage and make sure all EPA regulations are met (a typical opacity limit is no greater than 20%). Continuous opacity monitors are typically used by facilities which rely on waste materials, oil, coal, wood or other fossil fuels for combustion. Natural gas combustion sources don’t measure opacity as the burning of natural gas does not produce smoke.

AMETEK, Dynoptic Systems, Teledyne, Cemtek Instruments, MIP Electronics, KANSAI Automation, Acoem, Emerson, DURAG GROUP, CODEL International (Forbes Marshall), ENVEA, Environmental Monitor Service, MRU.

The regional coverage of the Continuous Opacity Monitoring Systems (COMS) market is mentioned in the report, with the main focus being on regions such as North America, South America, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Single Pass

Double Pass

Market Segmentation: By Application

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals and Fertilizers

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceutical

Metal and Mining

Others

