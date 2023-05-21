Medical Ultrasonic Welder Market 2022 Development Status – Branson (Emerson), Herrmann

“

Ultrasonic welding is the joining or reforming of thermoplastics or other materials through the use of heat generated from high-frequency mechanical motion. It is accomplished by converting high-frequency electrical energy into high-frequency mechanical motion. That mechanical motion, along with applied force, creates frictional heat at the plastic or other materials components’ mating surfaces (joint area) so the material will melt and form a molecular bond between the parts.

Competitive landscape:

Some of the top companies influencing this market are:

Branson (Emerson), Herrmann, Creast Group, Schunk, Telsonic, Dukane, SONOTRONIC Nagel GmbH, Ultrasonic EngineeringLtd, Sonics & Materials, Maxwide Ultrasonic, SEDECO, Kepu, K-Sonic, Kormax System, Xin Dongli, Nippon Avionics, Ever Ultrasonic, Hornwell, Sonobond.

The regional coverage of the Medical Ultrasonic Welder market is mentioned in the report, with the main focus being on regions such as North America, South America, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Segmentation: The Medical Ultrasonic Welder market is segmented by type, product, end-users, etc. Segmentation helps to provide an accurate explanation of the market.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Plastic Ultrasonic Welder

Metal Ultrasonic Welder

Market Segmentation: By Application

Medical Equipment

Medical Supplies

Other

This report is intended to provide:

