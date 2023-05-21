Channel Type Personnel Radiation Monitor Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 with Top Key Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mirion Technologies

“

The Channel Type Personnel Radiation Monitor (CTPRM) is a radiation detection device used to monitor the radiation exposure of personnel working in areas at risk of ionizing radiation exposure. It is typically used in nuclear power plants, research facilities, and other environments with radiation risks. The working principle of CTPRM is to detect and measure the amount of ionizing radiation emitted by radioactive materials. It consists of a series of detection channels, each designed to detect specific types of radiation, such as alpha, beta, or gamma radiation. When a person passes through CTPRM, the device measures the radiation exposure in each detection channel and calculates the total radiation dose received by the person. Then, this information can be used to monitor personnel’s radiation exposure over time and ensure that they are not exposed to radiation levels that exceed the recommended safety limits. CTPRM is designed to be highly accurate and reliable, and is typically used in conjunction with other radiation detection equipment such as area monitors and personal dosimeters to provide a comprehensive radiation safety plan. Overall, channel type personnel radiation monitors are important tools to ensure the safety of personnel working in environments with ionizing radiation risks. Its accuracy and reliability make it an important component of any radiation safety plan.

Competitive landscape:

Some of the top companies influencing this market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mirion Technologies, Canberra Industries, Polimaster, Ludlum Measurements, Arktis Radiation Detectors, Centronic, Bertin Instruments, Radiation Detection Company, Ametek ORTEC, Arrow-Tech, H3D, Fuji Electric, Hitachi Aloka Medical, Infab Corporation, Unfors RaySafe, PTW Freiburg.

The regional coverage of the Channel Type Personnel Radiation Monitor market is mentioned in the report, with the main focus being on regions such as North America, South America, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Single Channel Radioactive Monitor

Multi-channel Radioactive Monitor

Market Segmentation: By Application

Nuclear Power Plant

Factory

Hospital

Laboratory

