Perfluorodecalin Market Flourishing worldwide by 2029| Top Key Players Merck, F2 Chemicals

Perfluorodecalin is a colorless transparent liquid, CAS number: 306-94-5, density 1.929g/mL, melting point -10ºC, acute toxicity, and may be harmful to the environment. Perfluorodecalin can be used as a blood substitute and is often used in retinal and vitreous surgery; it can be used as a skin conditioning agent in cosmetics and personal care products because of its ability to dissolve and transmit oxygen to the skin. Perfluorodecalin is packaged in a sealed brown reagent bottle to avoid contact with oxides, and stored in a cool, dry place with ventilation. The packaging specifications are generally 5g, 25g, 100g, 500g, etc., and can also be packaged according to user needs. Perfluorodecalin is a fluorinated solvent commonly used as the main component of fluorinated biphasic systems (FBS) or fluorinated multiphase systems (FMS) in synthetic chemistry. It is also used as an additive to increase oxygen solubility in fermentation media.

Competitive landscape:

Some of the top companies influencing this market are:

Merck, F2 Chemicals, Alchimia, Guangzhou Yuanda New Material Co.,Ltd, Shandong Chongshan Group, Sichuan Shangfu Technology, Aofu Pharmaceutical Technology (Shanghai), Shanghai Biochempartner, Hunan Chemfish Pharmaceutical, Wuhan Silworld Chemical, Beijing Wokai Biotechnology.

The regional coverage of the Perfluorodecalin market is mentioned in the report, with the main focus being on regions such as North America, South America, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Segmentation: The Perfluorodecalin market is segmented by type, product, end-users, etc. Segmentation helps to provide an accurate explanation of the market.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Trans Perfluorodecalin

Cis Perfluorodecalin

Market Segmentation: By Application

Medicine

Pesticide

Cosmetic

Industrial

Others

This report is intended to provide:

