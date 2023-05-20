Purify Phosphoric Acid Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2029 | Nutrien Ltd, ICL

”

Purified phosphoric acid, referred to as PPA, also known as purified wet-process phosphoric acid, refers to phosphoric acid products prepared through wet process and purification process. Phosphoric acid is an important raw material in the field of phosphorus chemical industry, which is mainly produced by two processes: thermal method and wet method. The wet process phosphoric acid process refers to the method of decomposing phosphate rock powder by sulfuric acid, nitric acid, hydrochloric acid and other inorganic acids to obtain phosphoric acid. This method has the advantages of low production cost, low energy consumption, simple equipment, etc. and the disadvantage of low purity of the output product. The disadvantages can be improved by purification process.

Nutrien Ltd, ICL, Prayon SA, SMC Global, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Arkema Group, Lanxess AG, Clariant, Merck KGaA, Sinochem Chongqing Fuling Chemical Co., Ltd., Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co,Ltd, Kunming Chuanjinnuo Chemical Co., Ltd, Yunnan Yuntianhua Co., Ltd, WENGFU GROUP.

The regional coverage of the Purify Phosphoric Acid market is mentioned in the report, with the main focus being on regions such as North America, South America, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Market Segmentation: By Application

Agriculture

Industrial

Food

Other

