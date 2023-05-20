Optical Non-Contacting Video Extensometer Market Booming Worldwide with Latest Trend and Future Scope by 2029 | Instron, Zwick Roell

“

Digital Image Correlation (DIC) has quickly become the preferred method for non-contact strain measurement in the material testing industry. A camera and computer system combined with pixel recognition software algorithms can accurately measure strain in a variety of applications including tensile testing. Strain is the measure of deformation that a material experiences while under stress (force) over time (t) and is represented in distance units, usually (mm). Video Extensometers are highly versatile and more flexible than clip-on extensometers, strain gauges, and deflectometers. Without the need to physically contact the sample, Video Extensometer can be used for tensile, compression, shear and flexural or bend testing.

Competitive landscape:

This Optical Non-Contacting Video Extensometer research report highlights the key market players who are succeeding in the market. It tracks their business strategies, financial status, and upcoming products.

Some of the top companies influencing this market are:

Instron, Zwick Roell, Ametek, Shimadzu, MTS, Imetrum, Epsilon Tech, BESMAK.

The regional coverage of the Optical Non-Contacting Video Extensometer market is mentioned in the report, with the main focus being on regions such as North America, South America, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Segmentation: The Optical Non-Contacting Video Extensometer market is segmented by type, product, end-users, etc. Segmentation helps to provide an accurate explanation of the market.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Digital Image Correlation (DIC) Systems

Laser-based Extensometers

Moiré Interferometry

Others

Market Segmentation: By Application

Plastic Measurement

Metal Measurement

Composite Material Measurement

Others

This report is intended to provide:

