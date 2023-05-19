North America Protein Binding Assay Market Growing at 10.9% CAGR to be Worth US$ 272.02 million by 2028: COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Business Market Insights

The protein binding assay market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 131.56 million in 2021 to US$ 272.02 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028. Growing CRO industry in emerging markets; contract research organizations (CROs) have rapidly emerged as a force in drug development and clinical trial recruiting. Mexico is emerging as attractive outsourcing locations for drug manufacturers. Low manufacturing and operating costs are driving the growth of the CRO industry. Recent growth in the pharmaceutical industry indicates a positive outlook for protein binding assay market. The CRO industry is experiencing strong growth owing to surging technological innovations, changing regulations, and increasing outsourcing levels.

Major key players covered in this North America Protein Binding Assay Market report:

ADMECELL Inc

Biotium, Inc

Eurofins Scientific

General Electric Company

MERCK KGaA

MicroConstants, Inc

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd

Sartorius AG

SOVICELL GMBH

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

The report provides the current market size for North America Protein Binding Assay, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for nine years from 2022 to 2028. 2020 is considered as the base year, and 2022 to 2028 is forecast year for the entire report. All the market numbers for revenue are provided in US dollars. The market is analyzed by the supply side, considering the market penetration of North America Protein Binding Assay Market for all the regions globally.

North America Protein Binding Assay Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Equilibrium Dialysis

Ultracentrifugation

Ultrafiltration

Surface Plasmon

Others

By End User

Contract Research Organization

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The scope of the North America Protein Binding Assay Market Report:

The research report focuses on the current market trends, opportunities, future potential of the market, and competition in the North America Protein Binding Assay. The study also provides market insights and analysis of the North America Protein Binding Assay, highlighting the technological market trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

The global North America Protein Binding Assay Market is segmented based on deployment, component, solution, application, and geography. The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of products offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

