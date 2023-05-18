Lead Generation Solution Market Growth, Latest Industry Size, Future Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report 2028, The Insight Partners

The global lead generation solution market is expected to grow from US$ 3,103.8 million in 2021 to US$ 9,589.1 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2028.Lead Generation Solution market report offers one of the best solutions to know the trends and opportunities in Lead Generation Solution industry. The report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. Furthermore, this Lead Generation Solution research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. Thus, the report makes businesses to focus on the more important aspects of the market.

Expanding education sector across the world and increasing number of internet users are some of the key driving factors for lead generation solution market. In addition to this, increasing adoption of health insurance, term plans, travel insurance, vehicle insurance, and property insurance further drives the demand for lead generation tools. Significance of lead generation solutions is increasing in commercial real estate, rental properties, residential real estate, and agricultural real estate. As European countries are quick adopters of advanced technology, the demand for lead generation solutions is predicted to boost across all the industries. Lead generation software and services are very helpful in saving crucial time as only potential customers are approached for sales. Lead generation services also save considerable amount of time and money and yield desired results as compared to traditional method of lead acquisition.

The education sector is growing rapidly all over the world, including developing as well as developed countries. Education institutes offering primary education, higher education, graduation courses, post-graduation courses, etc., need suitable and capable candidates that can prosper the name of their institutes. A lead generation software helps in sourcing, tracking, verifying, and prioritizing the potential leads for various schools and colleges. The process of lead generation is based on parameters such as grades, scholarships, awards, and extracurricular performance. Lead generation software companies acquire these data through their primary and secondary research, and the potential leads are approached accordingly. The lead generation services and software are proving as a boon for many new and upcoming coaching classes, schools, and colleges.

Lead generation solutions are increasingly being used by online coding institutes, which are increasing in number. High popularity and awareness about distance learning is another factor that boosts the demand for lead generation solutions. Employees working 5 days a week are approached by respective institutes for certification programs whose training and teaching sessions are conducted on weekends. Lead generation services help such institutes in approaching candidates whose conversion probability is considerably high. Advanced lead generation software can also suggest suitable course for such candidates on the basis of their qualification and preferences. Potential leads are approached via cold calling, messaging, e-mails, and other respective media. This advanced method of lead generation is feasible and time-saving and delivers desired results.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Lead Generation Solution Market

The North American market had suffered considerable economic losses in the first two quarters of 2020, owing to high count of COVID-19 cases, especially in the US. The economic growth was slowed, which directly impacted various trading activities across the region. By the end of 2020, the US witnessed 140,000 job losses, and unemployment rate stood at 6.7%, clearly indicating that the economy was faltering. One of the biggest impacts of COVID-19 on the B2B industry was the cancellations of in-person meetings and trade shows. eMarketer highlights, a survey from Demand Gen Report in 2020, stated that almost 53% of US B2B marketers see trade shows and in-person meetings as an effective approach to drive the conversion of leads. Since number of trade shows and personal meetings decreased, this has had significant impacts on lead generation as well as sales. On the other hand, limited workforce strength, owing to the imposition of strict containment measures, led to rise of online meetings through platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Cisco. Thus, lead generation software and services helped these online platforms to generate leads for many big and small companies. Decreased demand in sectors such as real estate, travel, and automotive hampered the market growth of lead generation software and services in North America. However, post-pandemic, The lead generation solution market is anticipated to see a promising growth.

With the continuous developments in internet infrastructure and growing reach of the internet, the count of internet users is increasing rapidly in developing countries in Asia and Africa. Moreover, with the growth in the technology sector, the penetration of mobile phones and computers has also risen significantly. Lead generation software requires information such as name, address, bank credentials, specific preferences, and educational qualification of the candidates being sourced. With the surge in access to internet, the number of people responding to various online feedback processes and participating in surveys has also increased, voluntarily sharing their information. Primitive credentials can be recorded whenever users are subscribing or downloading any mobile app. Data collected from internet in the form of questionnaires is discrete, which makes its processing and analysis easy and accurate.

Collected facts, details, and specifics are useful for mobile network operators, small retail stores, food apps, and various online e-commerce websites. Based on internet data usage and call duration, different mobile network operators can offer specific plans for the particular segment of customers. As per the surveys submitted by consumers, small retail stores can generate leads by informing potential customers about latest schemes and offers. Also, many food apps can use lead generation services to increase their users. Based on the searches for different products and services, lead generation software assists e-commerce websites in identifying potential lead for the particular searched product. Thus, surge in the number of internet users, especially in developing countries, is accelerating the growth of the lead generation solution market.

