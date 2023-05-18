Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Future Growth, Top Key Players, Trend Insights and Investment Opportunities Forecast to 2028, The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Operating System and End User,” the mindfulness meditation application market size is projected to grow from US$ 533.2 million in 2022 to US$ 2,633.4 million by 2028; the mindfulness meditation application market share is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Mindfulness Meditation Application market report offers one of the best solutions to know the trends and opportunities in Mindfulness Meditation Application industry. The report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. Furthermore, this Mindfulness Meditation Application research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. Thus, the report makes businesses to focus on the more important aspects of the market.

In mindfulness meditation application market, Asia Pacific (APAC) is one of the leading regions in the mindfulness meditation application market, accounting for a share of 23.0% in 2021. Countries such as China, India, and Japan hold a large portion of the market share, which is expected to increase in the coming years. Growing awareness among the young population, increasing advancement in technology, and rising number of upcoming players providing meditation apps are the key factors contributing to the mindfulness meditation application market growth in Asia Pacific. The highly demanding and stressful nature of day-to-day activities drives individuals to seek awareness about meditation. The big technology companies are focusing on this opportunity by introducing advanced meditation apps that promise to reinstate and rebuild mindfulness among users. As per the ESCAP Statistical Yearbook, 60% of the world’s youth live in Asia Pacific, which is highly prone to a stressed and anxious atmosphere in education and workspace.

Benefits of mindful meditation have attracted people of different ages and backgrounds. Furthermore, in supervisory institutions, practitioners take medication as one of the primary practices. For example, medical professionals prescribe mindfulness in healthcare to address pain from poor eating and sleeping habits, addiction, depression, and chronic illness. Likewise, schools use it to improve their students’ behavior, attention, and stress levels. For instance, since 2015, Lafayette Elementary School in Washington, DC, has had a “peace teacher” who conducted daily mindfulness practices. Major tech giants are capitalizing on this heightened awareness with the launch of mindfulness meditation apps that promise to restore and rebuild the user’s mindfulness, pushing the growth of the mindfulness meditation application market. Based on the report by appinventiv, between 2015 and 2020, approximately 2,500 apps were launched in the mindfulness meditation application market. Studies claim that, in 2021, the mobile meditation app Calm saw global consumers spend approximately US$ 119.19 million for premium features and functionalities.

The mindfulness meditation application market is segmented into operating system, end user, and geography. The market analysis by operating system, the market is segmented into iOS, Android, and others. The market analysis by end user, the market is segmented into individual and corporate. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (South Africa and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America).

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mindfulness Meditation Application Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected most businesses globally. The pandemic had a huge impact on the global economy during its peak in 2020, and the crisis has hampered the business activities in the IT industries. The pandemic hampered the business dynamics in every possible industry in its initial days. Further, the arrival of the pandemic in 2020 prompted a slew of challenges for global market operations. Healthcare infrastructures, the education sector, and corporates faced numerous challenges owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The pandemic moved economies; however, the impact of COVID-19 on the mobile app industry has been limited. During the first half of 2020, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic slightly negatively impacted the mobile app industry. However, in the second half of 2020, app developers witnessed an upward trend in their revenues, especially in remote work, healthcare, and education sectors. People staying at home due to the pandemic increased the installation of various applications such as gaming, cloud meetings, education, grocery delivery, business apps, social media, and healthcare & fitness apps.

With the increased usage of mobile devices and internet penetration worldwide, people are becoming more dependent on the internet for their day-to-day activities. Further, with ease in lockdown restrictions and reopening of shops from the second half of 2020, mindfulness meditation application market players significantly invested in digital technology, leveraging their wellness or meditation apps, making them more intelligent and secure. The pandemic has forced businesses to restructure their business models and focus on developing strong network connectivity to regain customers’ confidence. Furthermore, the pandemic invoked a rising need for featured mindfulness meditation application solutions for taking care of patients, making it easy for individuals to stay on top of their needs. Therefore, although the global mindfulness meditation application market plummeted initially due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is expected to recover strongly due to the individuals’ increasing dependency on mindfulness meditation applications across the world.

