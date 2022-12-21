Asia-Pacific Intercom Devices Market is Projected to Reach at a CAGR of 12.6% by 2029, Key Drivers, Types, Segment, Size, Share, Growth, Challenges and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research report with titled “Asia-Pacific Intercom Devices Market” The report helps out the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modeling, and new geographical markets. Asia-Pacific Intercom Devices Market report has used numerical and statistical data brought together to produce this report is mostly denoted with the 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and info graphics which make this report more user-friendly. All the data and statistics encompassed in this Asia-Pacific Intercom Devices business document are backed up by latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Asia-Pacific intercom devices market is expected to reach a value of USD 12,402.53 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. “Audio/Video” accounts for the most prominent communication segment as this type of communication is in demand and is the best option for increasing security. The Asia-Pacific intercom devices market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Intercoms are electronic communications systems that consist of fixed microphone/speaker units that connect to a central control device. There are two basic types of products: hard-wired and wireless. Hard-wired intercoms are connected by cables and are installed in buildings, apartments, offices, and manufacturing facilities. Wireless intercoms rely upon radio frequency (RF) transmission and are used in television stations, broadcast control vehicles, power plants, and communications facilities.

Market Definition

An intercom system is an advanced type of door entry system with a camera for managing access to a building. Like other types of intercom systems, a video door intercom with a camera also supports communication between visitors and occupants. Rather than relying on just voice, occupants can view live or recorded images from a door entry reader equipped with a camera to verify a visitor’s identity before granting access.

Competitive Landscape and Intercom Devices Market Share Analysis

The Asia-Pacific intercom devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Asia-Pacific presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the Asia-Pacific intercom devices market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Intercom Devices Market Research Report:

Comelit Group S.p.A., Zicom, Fujian Aurine Technology Co.,Ltd., Xiamen Leelen Technology Co., Ltd., Aiphone Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Commend International GmbH. (A brand of TKH group), Legrand Group, FERMAX INTERNATIONAL, S.A.U., Zhuhai Taichuan Cloud Technology Co., LTD., 2N TELEKOMUNIKACE a.s (A brand of Axis Communications Inc.), Competition Electronic(zhuhai) co., ltd., Jiale Group, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., TCS TürControlSysteme AG, COMMAX, WRT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED, Siedle, Akuvox (Xiamen) Networks Co., Ltd., DoorKing, and TOA Corporation among others.

Asia-Pacific Intercom Devices Market Scope

The Asia-Pacific intercom devices market is segmented on the basis of communication type, device type, access control, technology, and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Communication Type

Audio/video

Only audio

On the basis of communication type, the Asia-Pacific intercom devices market is segmented into audio/video and only audio.

By Device Type

Door entry systems

Handheld devices

Video baby monitors

On the basis of device type, the Asia-Pacific intercom devices market has been segmented into door entry systems, handheld devices, and video baby monitors.

By Access Control

Fingerprint readers

Password access

Proximity cards

Wireless access

On the basis of access control, the Asia-Pacific intercom devices market has been segmented into fingerprint readers, password access, proximity cards, and wireless access.

By Technology

Analog

IP-Based

On the basis of technology, the Asia-Pacific intercom devices market has been segmented into analog and IP-Based.

By End-Use

Automotive

Commercial

Government

Residential

Others

On the basis of end-use, the Asia-Pacific intercom devices market has been segmented into automotive, commercial, government, residential, and others.

Asia-Pacific Intercom Devices Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Advent of advanced security audiovisual systems

There has been a progressive shift in the IoT ecosphere. This ecosphere is served by various standard electronic parts that are hardware integrated with various software. Utilizing custom audio visual services in the IoT era is necessary for driving audiovisual IoT technology. Since IoT enabled devices can connect with the advanced broader network, they are achieving extensive functionality. IoT-enabled video intercom devices such as door locks and interactive displays with guidelines are widely adopted in various sectors such as automotive, commercial, government, residential, and others.

Increase in robbery and thief cases across globe

Robbery is the act of stealing, especially by brute force or through threats of violence. Robbers can rob a person or a place, such as a house or business. The robbery act in countries such as India is increasing day by day. Hence, the use of different types of intercom is increasing to protect the property.

Restraint/ Challenge

Rise in cyber security & threats weakening intercom solutions

Cybercrime/hacking and cyber security issues have increased by 600% during the pandemic across all sectors. Flaws in network or software security are weaknesses that hackers exploit to perform unauthorized actions within a system. According to Purple Sec LLC, in 2018, mobile malware variants for mobile have increased by 54%, out of which 98% of mobile malware target Android devices. 25% of businesses are estimated to have been victims of crypto-jacking, including the security industry.

Opportunities

Growing government initiatives toward the development of smart cities

The platform focuses on identifying the solutions and needs of various developers. The smart cities stakeholder platform is essentially about promoting innovations. It aims to accelerate the development and market deployment of energy efficiency and low carbon technology applications in the urban environment.

Increased check on deterring burglars, baby monitoring, and ensuring safety of property

Burglar’s activities are increasing daily in various countries such as China, India, and others. Most criminals try to avoid risky situations, and these people prefer easy targets with a low-risk reward ratio. Intercom devices are being used to ensure and increase the safety of properties in different cities. Hard-wired intercoms are connected by cables and installed in buildings, apartments, and manufacturing facilities.

