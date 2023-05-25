Organ Preservation Market Applications And Regions, Share Leaders And Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Organ Preservation Market Forecast to 2025

Organ preservation consists of removal of organs from the bodies, and their storage for transplantation. Organ preservation systems are designed and maintained to meet the biological environment such as, temperature and oxygen to store particular organ. Different body organs need specific storage conditions which maintains their anatomical and physiological processes.

Increasing prevalence of multiple organ failure in geriatric population, technological innovations, and rising government & NGO initiatives to encourage organ donation are the factors that are expected to drive the market of organ preservation during the coming years. Normothermic machine perfusion as advanced paradigm for organ preservation is expected to provide vast scope of opportunity for the growth of organ preservation market during the forecast period.

The “Global Organ Preservation Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the organ preservation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global organ preservation market with detailed market segmentation by technique, preservation solution, organ type, and geography. The global organ preservation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The organ preservation market is segmented based on technique as, hypothermic machine perfusion, static cold storage (SCS) technique, and normothermic machine perfusion. Based on the preservation solution, the market is categorized as custodiol HTK, University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution), perfadex and other preservation solutions. Based on the organ type, the organ preservation market is classified as kidneys, liver, lung, heart and other organs.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global organ preservation market based on technology, product, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall organ preservation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America market is expected to hold a dominant position in the global organ preservation market. The major driving factors driving the growth of the market in this region are availability of better organ preservation facilities, rise in research & development activities, and availability of skilled professionals. Additionally, rising geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic diseases is further augments growth of the market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate in the market, due to growing customer base, rising organ donation awareness, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key organ preservation companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market Bridge to Life Ltd., Paragonix Technologies Inc., 21st Century Medicine, Dr. Franz K

