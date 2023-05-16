North America Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Growing at a CAGR of 11.8% By 2027- COVID-19 Impact & Growth Overview

North America Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 4,904.81 million by 2027 from US$ 2,036.47 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027. The high prevalence of diseases leading to chronic kidney diseases and favorable reimbursement policies for the late-stage chronic kidney disease treatments are among the key factors driving the market growth in this region. However, delay in the diagnosis of chronic kidney diseases hampers the market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

AbbVie Inc

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Astellas Pharma Inc

Bayer AG

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the North America Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs market in important regions. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Key Market Segments:

Based on product type, the North America late-stage chronic kidney disease drugs market is segmented into calcimimetics, vitamin D, potassium binders, calcium-based phosphate binders, and others. The calcimimetics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market, based on Indication, is segmented into late stage chronic kidney disease induced hyperparathyroidism, late stage chronic kidney disease induced hyperphosphatemia, and late stage chronic kidney disease induced hyperkalemia. The late-stage chronic kidney disease induced hyperparathyroidism segment held the largest market share in 2019, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.

Based on distribution channel, the North America late-stage chronic kidney disease drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the market for the online pharmacies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape North America Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

