Agricultural Micronutrients Market Status and Trade 2022-2029 by Region Product Type End-use Market to Witness Robust Expansion

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Agricultural Micronutrients Market which was growing at a value of USD 4.90 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach the value of USD 9.98 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period. In addition to market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market team Research includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, price analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behavior.

Agricultural micronutrients are essential mineral elements that plants use in small amounts, such as zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), manganese (Mn), iron (Fe), boron (B) and molybdenum ( MB). They are mainly used with the soil, in foliar sprays and in fertigation systems to improve agricultural yield and quality. They also contribute to plant biological processes and cell growth.

Recent development

In October 2021, Cargill and BASF announced a collaboration for animal nutrition businesses, adding research and development capabilities and new markets to the partners’ existing feed enzyme distribution agreements. This collaboration has contributed to the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of customer-focused enzyme products and solutions for animals, including pigs.

In July 2021, De Heus acquired Coppens Diervoeding, a Dutch feed manufacturing company specializing in the pig farming sector. Thanks to this acquisition, the company was able to double its production capacity and increase its regional presence by 400k.

ADM opened a new livestock feed plant in Ha Nam province, Vietnam in November 2019. The new facility adds to ADM’s growing list of investments in Vietnam, becoming the fifth plant in the company dedicated to animal nutrition in the country.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast period 2022 to 2029 base year 2021 Historical years 2020 (customizable until 2014 – 2019) Quantitative units Revenue in billion USD, volumes in units, price in USD Segments Covered Type (zinc, boron, iron, manganese, molybdenum, copper, molybdenum, others), crop type (cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables), form (non-chelated, chelated), method of application (soil, foliar, fertigation ) Countries covered United States, Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of the world (APAC) in the world (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Novus International Inc. (USA), DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Alltech Inc. (USA), ADM ( United States), Charoen Popkhand Foods (Thailand), Associated British Foods Plc (United Kingdom), Cargill Incorporated (United States), Upside Foods (United States), MosaMeat (Netherlands), Integriculture Inc. (Japan ), Aleph Farms Ltd (Israel), Finless Foods Inc. (USA), AVANTMEATS.COM (China), Balletic Inc. (USA) Opportunities Consumers increasingly prefer clean labeled products

Change in consumer diet

Manufacturers invest in R&D and develop new products

Market Scope and Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Some of the major players operating in the agricultural micronutrients market are:

CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Novus International Inc. (USA)

DSM (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Alltech Inc. (USA)

ADM (USA)

Charoen Popkhand Foods (Thailand)

Associated British Foods Plc (UK)

Cargill Incorporated (USA)

Upside Foods (USA)

MosaMeat (Netherlands)

Integriculture Inc. (Japan)

Aleph Farms Ltd (Israel)

Finless Foods Inc. (USA)

AVANTMEATS.COM (China)

Balletic Inc. (USA)

By region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some highlights from the table of contents:

Chapter 1: Agricultural Micronutrients Market overview, product overview, market segmentation, regions market overview, market dynamics, limitations, opportunities, and industry news and policies.

Chapter 2: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value analysis, production, growth rate and price analysis by type of Agricultural Micronutrients market.

Chapter 4: Downstream Features, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Chapter 5: Production volume, price, gross margin and revenue ($) of Chitin and Agricultural Micronutrients market.

Chapter 6: Production, Consumption, Export and Import of Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Regions.

Chapter 7: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Agricultural Micronutrients Market Players

Chapter 9: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11 : Agricultural Micronutrients Market Characteristics, Key Drivers, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Conclusion about the Agricultural Micronutrients Market of the whole report.

Some important questions that the Agricultural Micronutrients Market report comprehensively attempts to answer are:

Who could be the target audience, especially in the industry, for the global Agricultural Micronutrients Market?

How the report would help market players to develop effective strategies?

Which of the applications of said product or service could influence the contours of the global Agricultural Micronutrients Market in the near future?

How could Covid-19 cause disruptions in the industry supply chain?

What market factors are likely to be lucrative for market participants?

What could restrain market expansion in the industry?

Which of the product or service segments could prove to be the most lucrative for the market?

What are the recent market developments that could influence the global agricultural micronutrients market?

How are technological advancements likely to impact the market in the near future?

What macro and micro factors are at play in each of the market regions?

How is market competition likely to influence the decisions of market players?

What are the implications of COVID-19 on the global Agricultural Micronutrients market and learn how companies can respond, manage and mitigate the risks?

Agriculture Micronutrients Market Size Highlights:

Includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Help businesses strategize and take advantage of all upcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including contributions from key industry participants.

Contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of major vendors.

Presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources by analysis of key parameters such as profit, prices, competition and promotions.

