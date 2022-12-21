Kaolin Market is Expected to Reach USD 7,480.21 million During the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The kaolin market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 7,480.21 million by 2029.

Industries are increasingly adopting kaolin as a raw material for the production of commercially important medicinal and cosmetic products. In addition, chemical property such as adsorbing proteins, lipids, and oils has increased the use of kaolin to produce face washes, facial masks, mud packs, body scrubs, and other cosmetic products.

Medicinal products, such as mouthwashes, surgical pads, drying agents, and temporary protectants against diaper rash, use kaolin as a key ingredient due to its favorable chemical properties. Therefore, extensive use of kaolin in varied applications and industries may drive the growth of the global kaolin market.

The global kaolin market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an analyst brief. Our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Kaolin Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in construction activities across the globe

Increasing construction activities in developing economies have been supported by greater migration of the rural population to urban centers and rising investment in infrastructure development. Growing product demand due to the increasing residential remodeling practices in various countries, such as the U.S. drifting consumer focus towards replacing wood floors with ceramic tiles, drives the kaolin market growth. Moreover, Europe is also expected to witness a rapid pace due to growing ceramic production and consumption in its countries.

Increase in demand for kaolin from various end-use industries

Many significant variables and properties that act in favor of kaolin and rising demand for kaolin-made products have kept the kaolin market growing steadily worldwide. The most common application of kaolin is in the paper sector, allowing it to be utilized as a paper coating with a smooth texture and appropriate opacity.

The increase is attributable to increased demand for paper from various end-use industries, such as packaging and printing. Furthermore, this material is widely used to fill and coat pieces as it reduces particle size and enhances strength. Kaolin is frequently used in the paper industry because it offers a variety of qualities, including good ink receptivity, paper smoothness, and the optimum opacity for paper making.

High adoption of kaolin as a coating additive

The paper and paints & coatings industry are among the major users of kaolin in its products. Kaolin is used to enhance the performance of paints in the form of better suspension properties, rapid dispersion, corrosion resistance, superior water resistance, and reduced viscosities. In addition, kaolin is employed as a coating and filling agent when combined with adhesives in paper coating to provide its opacity, color, and printability.

Opportunity

Key strategic initiatives implemented by leading companies

The global kaolin market has seen an unexpected negative effect due to the emergence of COVID-10 and nationwide lockdowns and movement restrictions. Therefore, the manufacturers mostly focus on keeping the liquidity flow to avoid further losses. Moreover, key players in the kaolin market have been implementing various strategic initiatives and developments to gain a major and dominant market share and enhance their operations.

Restraints/Challenges

Negative effect on paper industry due to the emergence of covid-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted kaolin market manufacture and supply, delaying the worldwide industry’s expansion. Many kaolin enterprises are employing ways to avoid downtime losses, which are increasingly concerning as the pandemic’s effects endure. The performance of kaolin in paper filling applications has been eroded by competition from alternative materials, particularly calcium carbonates. Slow growth in coated paper production will limit advances for kaolin in the future, thus, restraining the development of the global kaolin market.

Global Kaolin Market Scope

Grade

Calcined

Hydrous

Delaminated

Process

Water-Washed

Airfloat

Calcined

Delaminated

Surface-Modified & Unprocessed

Application

Paper

Ceramics

Paint & Coatings

Fiberglass

Others

Competitive Landscape and Global Kaolin Market Share Analysis

Some prominent participants operating in the global kaolin market are:

BASF SE, LB MINERALS, Ltd., Thiele Kaolin Company, Quartz Works GmbH, KaMin LLC. / CADAM, Ashapura Group, Imerys S.A., SIBELCO, I-MineralsInc., and EICL.

