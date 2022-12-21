Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market is Expected to Reach USD 2,386.45 million by 2029

The plant- based egg replacers market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,386.45 million by 2029.

The plant-based egg replacers only include commercial plant-based egg replacers and only those products that are labelled by the manufacturers as plant-based egg replacers or products for which the egg replacement is listed one of the application in their product descriptions. They are produced by plant-based raw materials such as protein isolates and concentrates, starches, legumes, cereals, and others..

They serve the purpose of stabilization, gelation, emulsification, and others. Plant-based eggs offer various health benefits such as are cholesterol-free, allergen-free, and hence, are opted by the consumers suffering from health issues related to cholesterol or who suffer from egg allergy. Additionally, plant-based eggs offer high food safety as they are made from plant-based raw material and thus reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Moreover, they are environmentally sustainable.

Plant-based egg replacers are rich in calcium and vitamin B12 and contain low fat and zero cholesterol. Therefore, are preferred by many consumers for the health benefits. Various manufacturers offer plant-based eggs in different packaging and prepared from different plant sources such as cereals, legumes, algae, and others.

Moreover, the growing demand for plant-based eggs replacers among consumers owing to its health benefits coupled with the increasing trend of plant-based food and vegan food are the key factors driving the global plant-based egg replacers market. However, lack of awareness about plant-based food may hamper the growth of the plant-based egg replacers market.

Global Plant- Based Egg Replacers Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the global plant-based egg replacers market is segmented into white egg replacement, egg yolk replacement and complete egg replacement. In 2022, the white egg replacement segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the health benefits of white egg replacements. In addition, increasing vegan population drives the market growth.

On the basis of source, the global plant-based egg replacers market is segmented into soy protein, pea protein, flaxseed, chia seeds, wheat protein, algal flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, arrowroot starch, fava bean, mung bean, and others. In 2022

Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market Country Level Analysis

Global plant- based egg replacers market is analyzed and market size information is provided based on country, type, source, gum used, form, function, nature, category, and application.

On the basis of geography, the global plant-based egg replacers market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. These regions are further segmented into major countries such as the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the global plant-based egg replacers market are DuPont, Alternative Foods, Ingredion, MGP, Kerry, Tate & Lyle, Corbion, Namaste Foods., J&K Ingredients, Inc., Fiberstar, Sunbloom Proteins GmbH, Fismer Lecithin, All American Foods, Ener-G Foods, Inc. and Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods.

North America is expected to grow with the most promising growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 as major industrialists are focusing on developing plant-based and vegan products to fulfill consumer demands.

The U.S. has dominated the market in North America owing to the increased demand for vegan bakery products. Increased awareness about health benefits of plant based and vegan diet has increased demand for egg replacers in Australia. Increasing risk of allergens in conventional eggs has increased the veganism in U.K., which in turn gas helped the market to grow in the country.

