Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market is Expected to Reach USD 68.49 billion by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that temperature controlled packaging solutions market was valued at USD 34.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 68.49 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.99 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario.

Temperature controlled packaging is essential for transport all type of product from unpreserved foods to pharmaceuticals and it’s mainly important in those situations where temperature controlled shipping and warehousing aren’t available. However, producing effective temperature controlled packaging can be a challenge for small businesses.

Temperature controlled packaging (TCP) is a strong semi-rigid liner which offers superior insulation than Bio foam along with better physical protection against impact or crushing. For the production of temperature controlled packaging solutions use cold chain. The cold chain is thus more than a process of tasks which must be performed to transport, prepare, store and monitor temperature sensitive products.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Dynamics

Drivers

Higher demand in pharmaceutical industry

Temperature controlled packaging solution is an imperative tool in reducing the upholding quality of product and hazard during supply chain process by maintaining internal temperature in pharmaceutical sector. This system aids to protect shipments through every phase of the medical supply chain. Some of the main application areas of temperature controlled packaging solutions include vaccines, biological samples and products, clinical trials, inactive pharmaceutical ingredients with balanced temperature and medical products with detailed timeline requirements.

Opportunities

Increasing the focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers on manufacturing therapies and drugs for rare disease which is anticipated to create profitable growth opportunities in the temperature controlled packaging solutions market. Key players working in the pharmaceutical industry are capitalizing immensely on the research and development of vaccines for the rare diseases which is including blood diseases.

Restraints/ Challenges

Lack of understanding of the benefits of temperature controlled packaging solutions due to this few companies in the industry are using temperature-controlled pharmaceutical packaging solutions which is anticipated to hamper the market growth during forecast period. The stringent government rules which has associated with the use of particular types of pharmaceutical products for the manufacture of temperature controlled packaging solution is the key factor which is expected to restrict the growth of the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market.

This temperature controlled packaging solutions market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

The outbreak of covid-19 pandemic has affected several industry but the temperature controlled packaging solutions market grew by 4% in terms of value during COVID-19 pandemic. The demand of this packaging increased due to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines overall the globe. The businesses developed their packaging system for test kits, shipping vaccines and other critical medicines. The temperature controlled packaging is vulnerable to the product damage due to the temperature excursion.

Product

Insulated shippers

Insulated Containers

Others

Type

Active Systems

Passive Systems

Revenue Type

Products

Services

End User

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the temperature controlled packaging solutions market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Competitive Landscape and Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Share Analysis

Sonoco Products Company (US)

Cold Chain Technologies (US)

Softbox (UK)

Sofrigam SA (France)

Intelsius (UK)

Envirotainer (Sweden)

Fedex (US)

