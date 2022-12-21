Middle East and Africa Mycotoxin Binders Market is Expected to Reach at CAGR of 8.20% During the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The middle east and africa mycotoxin binders market was valued at USD 39.50 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 74.20 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Growing presence of infections and infestation in feed and increasing demand of the consumption of livestock-based products are likely to boost market growth of mycotoxin binders. The poultry industry has highly involved sizable investments in rearing, breeding, hatching and processing. This has resulted in augmented demand for feed additives such as mycotoxin binders to provide high-quality products.

Mycotoxin binders or adsorbents are those substances which bind to mycotoxins and prevent them from being absorbed into the blood circulation and by the gut. When other preventive measures against mycotoxins and molds have failed, the usage of mycotoxin binders can be helpful. Mycotoxins are manly toxic compounds which are naturally formed by specific types of moulds (fungi).

Middle East and Africa Mycotoxin Binders Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand of mycotoxin binders animal husbandry sector

The risks of mycotoxin on livestock performance, such as poor reproductive performance, reduced feed intake and poor feed conversion continue to influence adoption and development of mycotoxin binders. The animal husbandry industry continues to be in the shackles of mycotoxins, because of numerous studies which indicate approximately 25% of the world’s crops contain toxic mycotoxins.

Increasing feed contamination in poultry and swine, and tendency of mycotoxin binders to blend nutrients and toxins simultaneously, has led to an increase in porous surface clays that work specifically on toxin binding.

Growing usage of compound feed

Majority of animal farms all over the globe are adopting feed tailored mainly for different age groups of animals, commonly well-known as compound feed over normal feed. This is likely to benefit additive providers because these compound feeds are formulated by blending several additives and raw materials and together.

Opportunities

Product advancement

Major market players in the mycotoxin binders market are enhancing and exploring the potential role of biotransformation for risk management. Numerous benefits associated with the leveraging biotransformation in opposing mycotoxin contamination in animal feed, such as irreversible nature of the process and detoxification without nutritional binding. These are some of the factors which are likely to create opportunities for the growth of the mycotoxin binders industry during the forecast period.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Data Bridge Market Research offers a high-level analysis of the market and delivers information by keeping in account the impact and current market environment of raw material shortage and shipping delays. This translates into assessing strategic possibilities, creating effective action plans, and assisting businesses in making important decisions.

Apart from the standard report, we also offer in-depth analysis of the procurement level from forecasted shipping delays, distributor mapping by region, commodity analysis, production analysis, price mapping trends, sourcing, category performance analysis, supply chain risk management solutions, advanced benchmarking, and other services for procurement and strategic support.

COVID-19 Impact on Mycotoxin Binders Market

The animal feed additive industry is witnessing significant growth for last few years because developing economies are experiencing rapid growth. The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted several industries, and the global economy faces negative consequences during the pandemic.

Feed production has showed sharp growth and has reached 1 Bn tons mark. However, production outcome in 2020-21 is anticipated to show a moderate drop as top manufacturing countries witness high impact due to the coronavirus. As restrictions have been eased, producers have started manufacturing feed additives, consequently benefitting the growth of the mycotoxin binders market.

Middle East and Africa Mycotoxin Binders Market Scope

Product Type

Adsorbents

Aluminosilicates

Activated Charcoal

Organic Binders

Nature

Organic

Inorganic

Form

Dry

Liquid

Some of the major players operating in the mycotoxin binders market are:

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Alltech (U.S.)

Anpario (U.K)

Olmix Group (France)

