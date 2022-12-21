Pigment Red 57:1 Market Analysis, Research Study With AArbor Colorants Corporation, EMCO Dyestuff, EPSILON

”

Pigment Red 57:1 is suitable for all kinds of printing inks. The shade meets the magenta color required by the four-color plate. It has high tinting strength and good light fastness 4-5 (1/1SD); adding Tobic acid can change the particles during synthesis. Diameter and shade; color lake in the aqueous alcohol medium due to the dissociation of metal, the replacement of metal ions, resulting in alkaline ink storage thickening, in order to prevent the thickening of the ink, you can choose CI Pigment Red 184 (mixed coupling Product) substitution; used in latex paint and plastics (soft PVC, LDPE), as Food Red No.7. Nearly 50 companies launched about 265 brands of products. It is mainly used for the coloring of paints, inks, oil paints and watercolor paints. It can also be used for the coloring of rubber, plastic wires, electric sprays and household chemicals.

Some of the key players are:

AArbor Colorants Corporation, EMCO Dyestuff, EPSILON, Formula Chemicals, HANGZHOU AIBAI CHEMICAL, Hangzhou Colorful Pigment, Hangzhou Fancheng Chemical, Hangzhou Qianjin Technology, Ningbo Precise New Material Technology, PRAVIN DYECHEM PVT. LTD., Shandong Yuhong New Pigment, Swastik Interchem Private Limited, Tianjin Newcolour Group, Trinity Pigment Industries, Trust Chem, Wenzhou Color Bloom New Materials, Zeya Chemicals (Haimen)

Global Pigment Red 57:1 Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Heat Resistance 130 (°C)

Heat Resistance 170 (°C)

Heat Resistance 180 (°C)

Heat Resistance 250 (°C) Ink

Paint

Coating

Plastic

Other

Market Segmentation: By Application

Ink

Paint

Coating

Plastic

Other

Regional Segmentation

Each region is analyzed with respect to the demography, playing an important part in viewing how the market determinants will fan out with the industry particulars. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

