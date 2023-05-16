Sugarcane Juice Market to Witness Huge Growth by Premium Market Insights

The Sugarcane Juice Market was valued at US$ 138.09 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 233.61 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Sugarcane juice is extracted by pressing the peeled stalks of sugarcane in an extractor or a mill. It is commercially grown across Southeast Asia, North Africa, and Latin America. It is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamin C, fiber, phytochemicals, and other nutrients. Packaged sugarcane juice is available in bottle, can, or carton packaging across various retail stores, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce platforms, and other distribution channels.

The List of Companies

Goya Foods, Inc. KGN London NutriCana Nutricane Beverages Pvt Ltd. Rakyan Beverages So’Kanaa Numaoy Raimaijon Co.,Ltd. Hurrycane Sugarcane Muddy Puddle Foods Pvt Ltd.

Based on the region, the sugarcane juice market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Europe held the largest share of the global sugarcane juice market, and North America is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. Sugarcane juice is regarded as a superfood due to its extensive nutritional profile. It is becoming popular across the region due to the rising awareness of the health benefits of sugarcane juice, robust retail infrastructure, and the rising trend of on-the-go consumption. Various prominent players, such as Nutricana, So’Kanaa, and KGN London, are further projected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Sugarcane juice manufacturers are focusing on providing the juice with no added preservatives and flavors and free from synthetic ingredients. For instance, So-Kanaa, a France-based manufacturer of bottled sugarcane juice, offers 100% natural sugarcane juice which is not processed and unaltered in terms of organoleptic properties.

Based on the packaging type, the sugarcane juice market is bifurcated into bottles, cans, and others. The bottles segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020, and the cans segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and glass are generally used for packaging sugarcane juice. PET bottles are easily customizable, transportable, leak-proof, and recyclable, making them a sustainable packaging alternative. The high usage of PET bottles, owing to their convenience, attractive product design, and social media trends, may positively affect the growth of bottle packaging in the future. Manufacturers are also launching innovative bottles of various shapes, sizes, and prints to attract potential customer groups.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Sugarcane Juice market in important regions. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Sugarcane Juice Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Major Key Points of Sugarcane Juice Market

Sugarcane Juice Market Overview

Sugarcane Juice Market Competition

Sugarcane Juice Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Sugarcane Juice Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sugarcane Juice Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape Sugarcane Juice market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis Formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic Factor Analysis:

3.2.5 Developing Base Number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country Level Data:

3.2.8 Limitations and Assumptions:

Sugarcane Juice Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Competitive Rivalry

4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Raw Material

4.4.2 Manufacturing/Processing

4.4.3 Packaging

Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Health Benefits of Sugarcane Juice

5.1.2 Growing Inclination of Consumers Toward All-Natural and Not From Concentrate (NFC) Juices

5.1.3 Increasing Demand for On-The-Go Food and Beverages

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Safety Regulations

5.2.2 High Marketing and Promotion Cost

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Hygiene Concerns to Generate Huge Demand for Packaged Sugarcane Juice

5.3.2 Increasing Demand for Organic Beverages

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rise in Popularity of Cold-Pressed Sugarcane Juice

5.4.2 Growth of Organized Retail Sector

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Global Market Analysis By Category By Packaging Type By Distribution Channel

Continued…

