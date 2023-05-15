Solar PV Inverters Market is expected to reach US$ 17,041.24 million by 2030 – Exclusive Latest Research by The Insight Partners

The solar PV inverter market is expected to grow from US$ 8,673.56 million in 2022 to US$ 17,041.24 million by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Residential solar solutions can provide free, uninterrupted electricity for years while contributing to a greener environment. Residential solar rooftop systems are easy to install and require minimal maintenance. The electricity produced in excess can be sold to the grid through a net-metering facility, which helps in reducing the electricity bills. With depleting fossil fuel reserves, accelerated environmental degradation, and pressure on the power generation infrastructure, several governments have taken various steps in the form of subsidies to accelerate the adoption of solar energy by providing residential solar solutions.

As per Solar Energy Industries Association in June 2022, the US installed 3.9 gigawatts (GW) of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity in Q1 2022 to reach 126.1 GW of total installed capacity, enough to power 22 million American homes. Solar power accounted for 50% of all power generating capacities through renewable sources added in the US in Q1 of 2022.

In Asia Pacific, the solar PV inverter market growth is attributed to significant developments in the renewable energy sector owing to increased government initiatives toward climate change and net-zero targets. The rising investments in photovoltaic (PV) plants and the growth of solar power installations in the residential sector across APAC countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan are creating lucrative opportunities for the solar PV inverter market players.

In North America and Europe, the solar PV inverter market is expanding due to substantial growth for string inverters, favorable government policies, and subsidy provisions. With the US being the major contributor, North America occupied a significant revenue share in the solar PV inverter market size.

Favorable government policies and subsidies such as residential feed-in tariffs (FITs) encourage customers to invest in renewable energy across Europe. Germany is leading in manufacturing solar inverters in tandem with the hi-tech advancements in inverters. German solar companies thus pose a competitive advantage over other players.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Fimer Group Delta Electronics, Inc. EnerTech UPS Pvt Ltd. GoodWe Technologies Co Ltd Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited SL Power Electronics Corp. Power-One Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd. Sineng Electric SMA Solar Technology AG Ginlong Technologies

The solar PV inverter market players are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In 2023, GoodWe, a producer of solar inverters and energy storage systems, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Jubaili Bros, a major provider of power solutions across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. GoodWe and Jubaili Bros have established a strategic alliance with the goal of growing GoodWe’s market share in the Middle East and Africa.

In 2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc announced that it entered into a multi-year agreement with Freedom Forever, the US residential solar installer, for the supply of residential smart energy products and solutions. As part of the multi-year agreement between the companies, Freedom Forever will offer its customers the SolarEdge Home Smart Energy Ecosystem, including the SolarEdge Home Hub Inverter, SolarEdge Power Optimizers, SolarEdge Home Battery, Backup Interface, Smart Energy Devices such as the SolarEdge EV Charger and Load Controllers.

Based on application, the solar PV inverter market is segmented into residential and community, commercial and industrial, and utility. The utility segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. A utility-scale solar facility generates solar power and feeds it into the grid, supplying a utility with energy. Almost all utility-scale solar installations have a power purchase agreement (PPA) with a utility, ensuring a market for their electricity for a specific period of time. The most widely used solar inverters in the utility sector are the central and string inverters. Increased renewable energy demand, emerging government subsidies, and declining cost of solar power and equipment are major reasons for the development of the utility sector which in turn is driving the solar PV inverter market growth. The presence of key market players providing consumers with industry-leading utility-scale solutions to achieve higher efficiency and reduced balance-of-system costs with their pre-integrated power stations is one of the factors driving the segment’s growth.

The North America solar PV inverters market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. With an emphasis on promoting solar power as a primary energy source, governments of North American countries have taken various initiatives to encourage the domestic use of solar power. Rooftop solar systems generate electricity that can be used in different residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Thus, the rising number of solar installations owing to government-led incentives and schemes propels the demand for solar inverters, which is expected to expand solar PV inverters market share in North America.

