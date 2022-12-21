Asia-Pacific Forklift Truck Market Is Expected to Grow at a Highest CAGR of 7.80%, Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Emerging Trends and Value Forecast

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research report with titled “Asia-Pacific Forklift Truck Market” The report helps out the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modeling, and new geographical markets. Asia-Pacific Forklift Truck Market report has used numerical and statistical data brought together to produce this report is mostly denoted with the 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and info graphics which make this report more user-friendly. All the data and statistics encompassed in this Asia-Pacific Forklift Truck business document are backed up by latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Forklift trucks have been deployed for lifting and transferring heavy materials, such as crates, container goods, and other such components, over a short distance. These heavy-duty electric lift trucks are ideal for warehousing operations, recycling operations and dockyards to perform numerous functions. They assist in moving packed goods around the storage area, and loading and unloading goods from vehicles.

Market Definition

A forklift truck refers to an industrial machine that incorporates two horizontal prongs for loading and transporting goods and materials. The machine is usually operated by a trained machinist. This truck is powered by electric batteries or combustion engines.

Key Players Mentioned in the Forklift Truck Market Research Report:

Jungheinrich AG (Germany)

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc (US)

KION GROUP AG (Germany)

Lift Technologies, Inc (US)

Crown Equipment Corporation (US)

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (Japan)

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd (Japan)

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. (India)

Key Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Forklift Truck Market

Recent Developments

In June 2020, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., had acquired Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co., Ltd. Hyster had acquired 75 percent of the outstanding shares. This acquisition has helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio in material handling equipment.

Asia-Pacific Forklift Truck Market Scope and Market Size

The forklift truck market is segmented on the basis of product type, power source, fuel type, tonnage, class and industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Counterbalance

Warehouse

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into counterbalance and warehouse. Counterbalance accounted the largest market share due to the rising e-commerce sector which has inadvertently increased the warehouse activities due to which it increases the demand for counterbalance in the e-commerce sector.

Power Source

Internal Combustion Forklift Truck

Electric Forklift Truck

On the basis of power source, the market is segmented into internal combustion forklift truck and electric forklift truck. The internal combustion forklift accounted the largest market share as these forklift are widely usage in the harsh environment has this forklift have high capacity for loading material from one place to another.

Class

Class V (IC Engine Forklift Trucks, Pneumatic Tire)

Class IV (IC Engine Forklift Trucks, Solid/Cushion Tires)

Class I (Electric Motor Rider Forklift Trucks)

Class III (Electric Hand Forklift Trucks)

Class II (Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Forklift Truck)

Class VI (Electric and IC Engine Tractors)

Class VII (Rough Terrain Forklift Truck)

On the basis class, the market is segmented into class V (IC engine forklift trucks, pneumatic tire), class IV (IC engine forklift trucks, solid/cushion tires), class I (electric motor rider forklift trucks), class III (electric hand forklift trucks), class II (electric motor narrow aisle forklift truck), class VI (electric and IC engine tractors) and class VII (rough terrain forklift truck). Class V (IC engine forklift trucks, pneumatic tire) attributes largest market share this forklift has been widely used for outdoor application.

Tonnage

Below 5 Ton

5 To 10 Ton

11 To 36 Ton

36 Ton And Above

On the basis of tonnage, the market is segmented in to below 5 ton, 5 to 10 ton, 11 to 36 ton and 36 ton and above. Below 5 ton accounted for the largest market share due to the growing utilization of forklift in the indoor application.

Fuel Type

Electric

LPG/CNG

Diesel

Gasoline

On the basis of fuel type, the market is segmented into electric, LPG/CNG, diesel and gasoline. Electric forklift accounted largest market share as these forklift has zero emission due to which it is widely used for indoor application.

Industry

Construction

Freight and Logistic

Food Industry

Retail

Chemical

Paper and Wood

Other

On the basis of industry, forklift truck market is segmented into construction, freight and logistic, food industry, retail, chemical, paper and wood, and other. Construction accounted for the largest market share due to the rising population has further increases the demand for shelters which result in increasing construction activities among countries.

Asia-Pacific Forklift Truck Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The forklift truck market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, power source, fuel type, tonnage, class and industry.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific forklift truck market report are the Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Japan dominates the forklift truck market because of the technologically advanced infrastructure and presence of manufacturers within the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Asia-Pacific Forklift Truck Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers:

Expansion of Construction Industry

The rise in the construction industry along with the swift industrialization is one of the major factors driving the growth of forklift truck market. These trucks are popular for being powerful, user-friendly, economical, and easy to maintain. They are usually utilized in several industrial tasks owing to their unique features.

Increase in Warehouses

The surge in number of warehouse developments in the advancing countries accelerate the market growth. The rise in need from the manufacturing industry has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Concerns regarding Safety

The increase in the adoption of forklift truck market to enhance productivity, and reduce injuries and disasters further influence the market. Also, an inclination for IC-engine forklift trucks in developing regions assist in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the forklift truck market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, increase in demand for battery-operated forklifts extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, increase in third party logistics (3PL) services and high cost of battery operated and fuel cell forklift are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, stringent safety and emission regulations are projected to challenge the forklift truck market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This forklift truck market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on forklift truck market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and Asia-Pacific levels

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Asia-Pacific Forklift Truck Market

Forklift Truck Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Forklift Truck Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Forklift Truck Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Forklift Truck Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Forklift Truck Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Asia-Pacific Forklift Truck

Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Forklift Truck Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Download table of Contents with Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=asia-pacific-forklift-truck-market

What the Report has in Store for you?

– Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and expected projections of the industry size from the cost and volume point of view

– Future Opportunities: In this segment of the report, Forklift Truck competitors are offered with the data on the future aspects that the Forklift Truck industry is likely to provide

– Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the main developments and trends taking place within the Forklift Truck marketplace and their anticipated impact at the overall growth

– Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Forklift Truck industry segments together with product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

– Regional Analysis: Forklift Truck market vendors are served with vital information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus assist them to invest in profitable regions

– Competitive Landscape: This section of the report sheds light on the competitive situation of the Forklift Truck market by focusing at the crucial strategies taken up through the players to consolidate their presence inside the Forklift Truck industry.

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

What are the key highlights of this report?

A well-outlined evaluation of the pricing data has been conducted by prominent analysts, based on the product, application, as well as regional terrains

A detailed scrutiny pertaining to the vendor landscape alongside the important companies that may help better evaluate the competitive scenario of the Asia-Pacific marketplace

Important, insightful information with respect to the regulatory spectrum that governs the market, coupled with the investments poured in by many stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific industry

A deep-dive scrutiny of the many parameters boosting the overall market share along with their influence on the projection as well as dynamics of the Asia-Pacific industry

A detailed understanding of the numerous opportunities available in the Asia-Pacific market as well as the identification of important factors

An intrinsic evaluation of the many trends prevailing in the Asia-Pacific market that may help scrutinize the developments in the business space

