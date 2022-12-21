Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway Market is Projected to Reach at a CAGR of 18.90% by 2029, Key Drivers, Types, Segment, Size, Share, Growth, Challenges and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research report with titled “Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway Market” The report helps out the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modeling, and new geographical markets. Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway Market report has used numerical and statistical data brought together to produce this report is mostly denoted with the 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and info graphics which make this report more user-friendly. All the data and statistics encompassed in this Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway business document are backed up by latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market was valued at USD 290.28 million in 2022 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1159.50 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.90% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Definition

An internet of things (IoT) node and gateway software and device performs essential tasks in protocol conversion, connecting devices, security and filtering of data and processing, and others. As many peripheral systems such as devices, controllers, cloud and sensors, it acts as junction for them. internet of things (IoT) node and gateway are used for facilitating communication with non-internet connected devices, buffering, data caching and streaming, data filtering, pre-processing, cleansing, and optimization, data visualization, and others.

Internet of things (IoT) node and gateway play a vital role in the Internet of things (IoT) network and work as a communication channel between data center and IoT sensor network. They provide security, smart device-to-cloud connection, and network device compatibility and configuration management of IoT devices. They offer an extra security layer between data center and physical devices. The IoT node and gateway are the essential elements in IoT system because they help bridge the communication gap between data transfer to the cloud and the different devices on the network.

Key Players Mentioned in the IoT Node and Gateway Market Research Report:

Dell (U.S.)

EUROTECH (India)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Cisco (U.S.)

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

AAEON (Taiwan)

ADLINK Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

ARM LIMITED (U.K.)

Cradlepoint, Inc (U.S.)

Embitel (India)

Helium Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (India)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Lantronix, Inc (U.S.)

Microchip Technology Inc (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Samsara Inc. (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

VOLANSYS Technologies (India)

Key Segmentation: Asia-Pacific IoT Node and Gateway Market

Component

Sensors

Processors

Connectivity IC

Logic Devices

Memory Devices

Connectivity

Ethernet

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Z-Wave

Others

Application

Wearable Devices

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial

Building Automation

Retail

Aerospace and Defense

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Oil and Gas

Agriculture

Others

If opting for the Asia-Pacific version of IoT Node and Gateway Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Node and Gateway Market Dynamics

Driver

Increasing usage of Internet of things (IoT) node and gateway in wearable technologies

In wearable technologies, Internet of things (IoT) node and gateway devices provide an extensive range of functionality, ranging from monitoring heart rate and calories burnt to innovative smart features similar to smartphones. The best innovative wearable devices allow consumers to click pictures and view them, record videos, read text messages and e-mails, respond to voice commands and browse the web.

Growing demand for Internet of things (IoT) node and gateway throughout the industrial sectors

Increasing usage of connected devices in the industrial sectors has been the major driving factor for the growth of the IoT gateways market. As the industrial sectors are creating a huge quantity of data due to which, the demand for advanced security protocols and cyber protection has increased in recent years. These factors have considerably augmented the demand for the Internet of things (IoT) node and gateway in the industrial sectors. As the internet of things (IoT) node and gateway are capable of providing end-to-end encryption and multi-level authentication to protect the data from security breaches

Opportunities

Increasing emergence of 5G technology

The emergence of 5G technology is likely to create ample opportunities for the growth of the Internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market during the forecast period. 5G enables faster secure and more stable connectivity. 5G’s increased bandwidth allows more information to be transferred in a given time, and its reduced latency lets data reach its destination faster. These networks offer augmented coverage, which aids several network topologies allowing internet of things (IoT) node and gateway to communicate efficiently. For instance, as per the report of Ericsson, the number of global 5G smartphone subscriptions increased to 600 million in 2021, up three times from the number in 2020, and 5G subscribers are expected to cross approx one billion by 2022. Thus, the emergence of 5G technology boosts the growth of the Internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market in this region.

Restraints

Increasing concern regarding cyber-attacks and security breaches

The increasing demand for extensive data protection protocols due to security breaches and cyber-attacks in several enterprises has been a major restraining factor for the growth of the Internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market. Moreover, the increasing usage of wireless devices such as smartphones, laptops and tablets has exposed critical data. The cyber-attack concerns have decreased the demand for the wireless the Internet of things (IoT) node and gateway in industrial sectors.

This internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Data Bridge Market Research offers a high-level analysis of the market and delivers information by keeping in account the impact and current market environment of raw material shortage and shipping delays. This translates into assessing strategic possibilities, creating effective action plans, and assisting businesses in making important decisions.

Apart from the standard report, we also offer in-depth analysis of the procurement level from forecasted shipping delays, distributor mapping by region, commodity analysis, production analysis, price mapping trends, sourcing, category performance analysis, supply chain risk management solutions, advanced benchmarking, and other services for procurement and strategic support.

COVID-19 Impact on Internet of Things (IoT) Node and Gateway Market

An increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 is resulting in an economic slowdown across the globe. Developed countries are intensely affected by this pandemic. COVID-19 has negatively impacted the growth of the on the Internet of things (IoT) node and gateway market because companies are reducing their investment in new services and technologies to sustain themselves in the competitive market. The market is anticipated to grow in upcoming years because companies start growing revenues to revive from the economic downturn associated with COVID-19 pandemic.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

