Perovskite Solar Cell Market Expected to Perceive Promising Growth of USD 6.29 Billion with a CAGR of 34.50% by 2029: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Value Forecast

Market analysis and size

Perovskite solar cells (PSC) are gaining great attention in the research field among various next-generation photovoltaic technologies due to their super power conversion efficiency. The renewable energy sector is increasing its investments in solar perovskite.

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market was valued at USD 0.17 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 34.50% during the forecast period 2022-2029. Energy is expected to experience strong growth in the technology segment due to population growth. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes expert in-depth analysis, import/export analysis, price analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

“Definition of the product”

The perovskite solar cell (PSC) consists of a perovskite structured material as the active layer. These materials offer excellent light absorption and excellent charge carrier mobility. Perovskite solar cell refers to a solar cell which is mainly composed of organic-inorganic hybrid lead as the active light-gathering layer.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period – 2022 to 2029

Base year – 2021

Historical years – 2020 (customizable up to 2014 – 2019)

Competitive analysis:

Perovskite Solar Cells market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investment, new market initiatives, global presence, locations and production facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product breadth and breadth, application dominance. The data points provided above are only related to the companies’ focus on the perovskite solar cell market.

Some of the major players operating in the global perovskite solar cell market are

Willow Technologies (Poland)

Fraunhofer ISE (Germany)

Oxford PV (UK), IDTechEx Ltd (UK)

Greatcell Energy (Australie)

FrontMaterials Co. Ltd. (Taïwan)

Solaronix SA (Suisse)

G24 Power Ltd. (UK)

Tandem PV, Inc. (USA)

Solliance Solar Research (Netherlands)

Microquanta Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (Chine)

Alfa Aesar (USA)

Dyenamo AB (Suede)

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japon)

Toshiba Corporation (Japon)

Segmentation: Perovskite Solar Cell Market

By structure (planar perovskite solar cells, mesoporous perovskite solar cells),

Product (rigid perovskite solar cells, flexible perovskite solar cells),

Method (solution method, vapor deposition method, vapor-assisted solution method),

Application (smart glass, solar panel, perovskite in tandem solar cells, wearable devices, utilities, BIPV (building integrated photovoltaics),

End-use industries (manufacturing, energy, industrial automation, aerospace, consumer electronics),

Type (hybrid PSC, flexible PSC and multi-junction PSC)

Regional Analysis/Overview of the Perovskite Solar Cells Market

The perovskite solar cell market is analyzed and market size information and trends are provided by country, network structure, product, method, application, type and end-use industries as listed above.

The countries covered in the Perovskite Solar Cells market report are USA, Canada & Mexico North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and the rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the perovskite solar cell market owing to the increase in the number of research and development activities in the region.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 owing to the prevalence of the majority of market players in the region.

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, benefits, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increase in demand for solar cells

Rising demand for solar cells owing to their flexibility and light weight is one of the major drivers of the perovskite solar cell market. Also, the increase in the number of applications in various industries is having a positive impact on the market.

Modern energy services

Rising economic growth and energy security is accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in the need to reduce poverty and improve the quality of life with the help of modern energy services has contributed to the expansion of the market.

Increased solar system installation

The increase in the number of solar system installations is further influencing the market. Rising demand for perovskite solar cells owing to the growing need for lower prices for solar cell modules is driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, rise in investment, and increase in consumer spending are positively impacting the perovskite solar cell market.

Opportunities

Additionally, the increase in the number of research and development activities provides profitable opportunities for market players during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the prevalence of alternative energy sources will further expand the market .

Constraints/Challenges

On the other hand, high costs associated with production are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, fluctuations in raw materials are expected to challenge the perovskite solar cell market during the forecast period 2022-2029.

This Perovskite Solar Cells Market report provides details about recent new developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of national and localized market players, analyzes the opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic analysis of market growth, market size, category market growth, niches and dominance of applications, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Structure

Perovskite Planar Solar Cells

Mesoporous perovskite solar cells

Product

Perovskite Rigid Solar Cells

Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells

Method

solution method

Vapor deposition method

Steam assisted solution method.

Application

Smart Glasses

Solar panel

Perovskite in tandem solar cells

portable devices

Utilities

BIPV (building integrated photovoltaic)

End use

Fabrication

Energy

industrial automation

Aerospace

Consumer electronics

Taper

Hybrid PSCs

Flexible PSCs

Multi-junction PSC

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: After data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders along the value chain, such as manufacturers, distributors, ingredient suppliers /inputs, end customers and other key industry opinion leaders. Primary research is used both to validate data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary research information is collected from a number of publicly available, fee-based databases. Public sources include publications from different associations and governments, annual reports and company statements, white papers and research publications from recognized industry experts and renowned universities, etc. Paid data sources include genuine third-party industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION Marketplace engineering data is verified and validated by a number of internal and external experts.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase consists of analyzing the data collected, market distribution and forecasts. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a comprehensive set of data points that result in valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is checked through the data triangulation process to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING / PRESENTATION Once the data has been curated through the mentioned highly sophisticated process, analysts begin writing the report. By gathering insights from data and forecasts, insights are pulled to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

How does this Perovskite Solar Cell Market insights help?

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Share (Region, Product, Application, End-User) by Volume and Revenue with CAGR

The key parameters that drive this market and hinder its growth

What are all the challenges manufacturers will face as well as the new opportunities and threats they face

To learn more about the market strategies adopted by your competitors and the main organizations

To augment insightful analyzes of the market and have comprehensive understanding of “Perovskite Solar Cell Market” and its commercial landscape TABLE OF CONTENTS

