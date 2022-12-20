Global Freight Transportation Market Size Worth USD 5.78 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 7.10% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Revenue Outlook

Global this market research report bestows clients with the best results and for the same it has been produced by using integrated approaches and latest technology. With this market report it becomes easier to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This market report gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way.

freight forwarding market Research Report', the report is comprehensive with elaborate research undertaken by eminent analysts and detailed analysis of the global industry standing. Among the major competitors currently operating in the global freight forwarding market, few are Agility; DHL International GmbH.; DSV; Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.; CEVA logistics; DB Schenker; KUEHNE + NAGEL; Bolloré Logistics; PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD. ;

Freight forwarding has been very influential in the supply and chain industry, such as the provision of freight insurance, warehouse planning, etc. Air and ocean freight forwarding companies are increasing their freight volume to meet growing consumer demand.

Global Freight Forwarding Market was valued at USD 7.80 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.50 Billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period 2022-2029. Waterways are expected to witness high growth in the transportation mode segment of the market owing to the development of infrastructure and services by the e-commerce industry. In addition to market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market team Research also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis. , price analysis,

Dynamics of the global freight transport market:

Market factors:

Rapid growth and increased adoption of e-commerce is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of inter-country trade and rising demand for low-cost trade services from various consumers is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restriction:

Rising prevalence of proximity manufacturing globally, which is expected to lead to lack of adoption of business activities, is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation of the global freight transport market:

By type Air Freight Shipping Sea Freight Shipping Rail Freight Shipping Road Freight Shipping

By services Packaging Documentation Transport and storage Value Added Service (VAS)



Region-wise analysis of major producers and consumers, focusing on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in key regions mentioned below:

North America – United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe : UK, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East and Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries, etc.

Key Highlights of Freight Forwarding Market Research.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical revenue and sales volume are presented and other data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast the complete market size and to estimate forecast figures for key regions covered in the report as well as classified and well-recognized types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies are checked in the evolution and predictive analysis of the freight transportation industry.

Manufacturing Analysis – the report is currently analyzed regarding various product types and applications. The Freight Transportation Market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition – Leading players have been studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/benefit ratio.

Demand and Supply and Efficiency – The Freight Transit Report further provides Distribution, Production, Consumption and EXIM** (Export and Import). ** If applicable

