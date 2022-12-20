Educational Robots Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.93%, Share, Outlook, Trends, Size, Demand and Revenue Forecast by 2029

Global this market research report bestows clients with the best results and for the same it has been produced by using integrated approaches and latest technology. With this market report it becomes easier to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This market report gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way.

Educational Robots Market Research Report', the report is comprehensive with elaborate research undertaken by eminent analysts and detailed analysis of the global industry standing. The study includes an in-depth and well-drafted review of this industry along with major parameters that are likely to influence the commercialization matrix of the market. The Educational Robots Market report is a comprehensive overview of the market, covering various aspects from product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and dominating vendor landscape. Analysis and discussion of significant industry trends, market size and market share estimates are mentioned in the report. Among the major competitors currently working in the global educational robot market, few are Makeblock Co., Ltd., fischertechnik GmbH, Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence, The LEGO Group., Pitsco, Inc., among others.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the education robot market will grow at a CAGR of 17.93% during the forecast period 2021-2028. This means that the market value of educational robots would reach $3.61 billion by 2028. Rising technological advancements in the field of robotics and increasing application of robots for educational purposes are the two major factors driving the growth of the educational robot market.

The purpose of the educational robots application is to make the learning process for students easier and more convenient. Educational robots are designed to enrich the scientific and technological atmosphere of schools and similar establishments. Educational robots can be described as the culmination of activities such as physical podiums, educational philosophy, teaching programs and much more. Educational robots act as companions and teachers for students and facilitate easy and fun learning.

Global Educational Robots Market Dynamics:

Market factors

Growing adoption of robots to support people with special needs

Growing demand for robots to teach children in a fun and entertaining way

The growing use of robots in the education sector

Improvements and technological advances in the field of robotics

The availability of AI, IoT and cloud-based robots

Growing demand for robots as guardian and companion

Market constraints

Large amounts of R&D expenditure required for initial business start-up

Teaching staff resistance to using robots, as they fear robots will replace them

Global Educational Robots Market Segmentation:

By component

Material Sensor Gyroscope Microphone Accelerometer Tilt sensor Force/torque sensor position sensor Vision/image sensor Others actuator Electric Pneumatic Hydraulic Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Energy source Control System/Controller body material Others

Software

By type

humanoid

Non-humanoid

By level of studies

Primary and secondary education

Higher Education

special education

Region-wise analysis of major producers and consumers, focusing on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in key regions mentioned below:

North America – United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe : UK, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East and Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries, etc.

Key Highlights of the Educational Robots Market Research.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical revenue and sales volume are presented and other data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast the complete market size and to estimate forecast figures for key regions covered in the report as well as classified and well-recognized types. and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies are checked in the development and predictive analysis of the Educational Robots industry.

Manufacturing Analysis – the report is currently analyzed regarding various product types and applications. The Educational Robot market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and key officials of profiled companies.

Competition – Leading players have been studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/benefit ratio.

Demand and Supply and Efficiency – The Educational Robot report further provides distribution, production, consumption, and EXIM** (export and import). ** If applicable

