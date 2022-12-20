Property Management Market and Growing with a CAGR of 8.50% Forecasted by 2029, Share, Size, Trends, Applications, Investment Opportunities and Key Players

The information and data cited in this market document is collected from the reliable sources such as websites, journals, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This collected information is checked and verified by market experts before presenting it to the end user. The competitive analysis is also performed in this report which covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape of the market which aids businesses characterize their individual strategies. This is the most pertinent, unique, fair and commendable market research report framed by focusing on specific business needs.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the property management market would show a CAGR of 8.50% for the forecast period. The growing need to maintain important documents for the proper functioning, growth and expansion of the real estate industry and the increasing adoption of software as a service (SaaS) model for property management are the main factors attributable to the growth of the property management market.

Simply put, property management provides real estate solutions and services that involve dealing directly with tenants or prospects. Property management provides a wide range of solutions and services such as asset maintenance management, lease accounting and property management, deployment and integration, support and maintenance, etc. In other words, property management is the operation, control, and maintenance of residential and commercial properties. The property manager plays a crucial role in the property management process.

Property Management Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investment, new market initiatives, global presence, locations and production facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product breadth and breadth, application dominance. The data points provided above relate only to the companies’ focus on the property management market.

Key players covered in the Property Management Market report are AppFolio, Inc., Buildium, SAP SE, CORELOGIC, Entrata, Inc, ResMan, MAINTENANCE CONNECTION, AN ACCRUENT COMPANY, Property Boulevard, Chetu Inc., PropertyBoss Solutions, Rockend Pty Ltd. , Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, eCommunity, Abacus Business Solutions, PropertyMe, DJUBO, HIRUM (AUSTRALASIA) PTY LTD, REI Master, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. and Archidata Inc., among others

Global Property Management Market: Segment Analysis

By Component (Solutions and Services),

Deployment mode (cloud-based and on-premises),

Application (residential and commercial),

End user (property managers, housing associations, real estate agents and others),

Country-Level Analysis of the Global Property Management Market

The global property management market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, deployment mode, application and end user as listed above.

The countries covered in the Property Management market report are United States, Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America under the South America, Germany, Italy, UK, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China , India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the property management market and will continue to develop its trend of dominance over the forecast period. This is due to the growth and expansion of the e-commerce sector in this region which has created lucrative opportunities for the retail sector with regards to the adoption of a wide range of solutions and services. . Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, will project the highest CAGR for the forecast period owing to the rapidly changing infrastructure coupled with the accessibility for collecting and maintaining property information . Increase in population and personal disposable income are other indirect determinants of market growth.

Property Management Market Scope and Market Size

The property management market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of deployment, application, and end user. The growth among these segments will help you analyze low growth segments within the industries and provide users with valuable market insight and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identification of major market applications.

Based on components, the property management market has been segmented into solutions and services. The solution segment is further sub-segmented into asset maintenance management, lease accounting and property management, reservation management and others. The services segment is further sub-segmented into consulting, deployment & integration, support & maintenance and others.

Based on deployment mode, the property management market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise.

Based on application, the property management market has been segmented into residential and commercial . Commercial segment is sub-segmented into retail, government, construction & real estate and others. The Others segment is further divided into education, industry and hotel.

On the basis of end user, the property management market has been segmented into property managers, housing associations, real estate agents and others. The Others segment is sub-segmented into third-party agents and real estate investors.

Key Highlights of the Property Management Market Research.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical revenue and sales volume are presented and other data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast the complete market size and to estimate forecast figures for key regions covered in the report as well as classified and well-recognized types and end-use industry. In addition, macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies are checked in the evolution and predictive analysis of the property management industry.

Manufacturing Analysis – the report is currently analyzed regarding various product types and applications. The Real Estate Management Market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated through primary information collected through Industry experts and Key Officials of profiled companies.

Competition – Leading players have been studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/benefit ratio.

Demand and Supply and Efficiency – Real Estate Management Report further provides Distribution, Production, Consumption and EXIM** (Export and Import). ** If applicable

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historic year – 2015-2020 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast Period – 2022 to 2029

Table of Content: Global Property Management Market Research Report 2022-2029

Chapter 1: Property Management Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact of Property Management Market

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region ( 2022-2029 )

Chapter 5: Supply (Production) , Consumption, Export, Import by Regions ( 2022-2029 )

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Real Estate Management Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Real Estate Management Market by Analysis Manufacturing Cost

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Real Estate Management Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Real Estate Management Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Real Estate Management Market Forecast ( 2022-2029 )

Chapter 13: Annex

– Property management market share assessments for regional and country level segments.

– Analysis of the market shares of the main players in the industry.

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all mentioned segments, sub-segments and regional markets.

– Property Management Market Trends (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on market estimates.

– Competitive landscaping mapping major common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments.

–Property management industry supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

