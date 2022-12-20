Cosmetics Market Growth at a Rate of 5.8% by Global Business Opportunity, Applications and Future Prospects

Cosmetics are used to enhance the beauty and physical appearance of a personage. Chiefly, these cosmetic products are manufactured from artificial sources. The purpose of cosmetic products is mainly intended for external cleaning, perfumes, changing appearances, correct body odor, protect skin, and conditioning among others. Ranging from antiperspirants, fragrances, make-up, and shampoos, to soaps, sunscreens, and toothpastes, cosmetics and personal care products play an essential role in in all stages of a consumer’s life.

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Cosmetics Market

Global cosmetics market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 377,243.22 million by 2029.

Market Scope and Global Cosmetics Market

Some of the major players operating in the global cosmetics market are Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal S.A., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf Group, Unilever, Amorepacific, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Revlon, Inc., LMVH, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Espa, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Mary Kay, Natura&Co, CHANEL, and KOSÉ Corporation among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In November 2021, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. announced the partnership with Florida A&M University for a new talent and development program to build the next generation of Black beauty leaders in Travel Retail. This development was in line with company’s commitment to Racial Equity. This enabled the company to create an exclusive internship and scholarship program with Florida A&M University.

In November 2021, Procter & Gamble announced the deal to acquire Indie skin care brand Farmacy Beauty. With this acquisition, the company wishes to double down on skin care products it offers in the market. The company aimed at refreshing the older demographic due to its brand portfolio.

Global Cosmetics Market Scope and Market Size

Global cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, nature, category, packaging type, distribution channel and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the global cosmetics market is segmented into skin care, hair care, fragrances, make up, and others. In 2022, skin care segment is expected to dominate the market as the consumers are becoming more concerned for their healthy skin. Social media has also played an important role in advertising of skincare brands.

On the basis of nature, the global cosmetics market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2022, inorganic segment is expected to dominate the market as these products are highly affective. Hair colors, anti-acne creams, anti-wrinkle creams, and various other products are manufactured with inorganic ingredients to enhance their outcome.

On the basis of category, the global cosmetics market is segmented into mass product, premium product, and professional product. In 2022, mass product segment is expected to dominate the market due to presence of wide a product range, distribution network, and affordable prices. The cosmetic products are being manufactured in mass due to increasing demand in the market.

On the basis of packaging type, the global cosmetics market is segmented into bottles and jars, tubes, containers, pouches, sticks, pumps & dispensers, blisters and strip packs, and aerosol cans. In 2022, bottles and jars segment is expected to dominate the market as large portion of products are usually packaged in either a jar or bottle. Jars are good for products that may not pour well or that a customer may not want to buy in large portions, as jars come in a wide array of sizes. Bottles are good for liquid products that consumer want to be dispensed by a certain method (pump, sprayer) and want larger volumes of.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cosmetics market is segmented into offline and online. In 2022, offline segment is expected to dominate the market as it is a traditional form of distribution channel focusing on bricks and mortar, with its sales through supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and salons. The customers can get a wide range of options, suggestions, and samples through these stores that improve their decision making.

On the basis of application, the global cosmetics market is segmented into women and men. In 2022, women segment is expected to dominate the market as the cosmetic market is highly women centric with a wide range of products available for women.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Cosmetics Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Cosmetics Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Cosmetics Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cosmetics Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the Cosmetics Market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cosmetics Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market

Key Questions answered by the Report

What are the leading eyeliner brands in the Cosmetics Market?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

What are the trends in this Cosmetics Market?

How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

What are the challenges for this Cosmetics Market?

What are the market opportunities and market overview of the Cosmetics Market?

What are the key drivers and challenges of the global Cosmetics Market?

How is the global Cosmetics Market segmented by product type?

What will be the growth rate of the Global Cosmetics Market 2022 for the forecast period 2022 to 2028?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Cosmetics Market performance

