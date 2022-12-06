Asia-Pacific Wet-Milling Market is expected to reach USD 169.47 million by 2027

The Asia-PAcific Wet-Milling market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 2.549% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 169.47 million by 2027. Increasing advancement in technologies and integrated equipment’s augmented the growth of wet-milling market.

Wet-milling is chain of processes in which material such as corn, wheat is soaked in with the aim of softening the kernel. In order to segregate all components of that source so that utmost use of all components can be derived. In case of corn, through wet milling process corn starch, corn oil, glucose and many other components. Increasing application of all such components in food & beverage industry has boosted the growth of wet milling market.

In February 2020, Tate & Lyle Introduces CLARIA EVERLAST® Line of Clean Label Starches which improves the shelf-life of the product and even preserves quality of food in extreme storage conditions. This expands their offerings to consumers by widening their product portfolio.

This wet-milling market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Asia Pacific Wet-Milling Market Scope and Market Size

Asia Pacific wet-milling market is segmented on the basis of equipment, processing size, source, end product and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of equipment, the wet-milling market is segmented into milling equipment, steeping equipment, centrifuge system, washing & filtration system, and others. The milling equipment segment in global wet-milling market is projected to dominate with the market as milling is the first stage of processing in the wet-milling market

On the basis of source, the wet-milling market is segmented into corn, wheat, cassava, potato and others. The corn segment is dominating the market. Higher content of starch in the corn and easy availability makes corn the dominating segment.

Wet-Milling Market Country Level Analysis

Wet-milling market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, equipment, processing size, source, end product and application as referenced above.

Wet-milling market is dominating the market due to increasing demand of wet-milling in the food industry. Japan is dominating the Asia-Pacific wet-milling market, as people are more aware of advancement in technologies which have led to increased products and by products of wet milling in Asia-Pacific.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

Competitive Landscape and Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis

Asia-Pacific wet-milling market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, new sweeteners, product approvals, patents, product taste improvements reports, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to wet-milling market.

The major players covered in the Asia-Pacific wet-milling market report are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ALFA LAVAL, Bühler AG, ANDRITZ, Hanningfield Process Systems Ltd, Henan Yonghan Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., NETZSCH-Feinmahltechnik GmbH, Universal Engineers, ADM, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Cargill, Incorporated., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle, Willy A. Bachofen AG among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

