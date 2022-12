Asia-Pacific Shipping Container Liner Market is Growing with a CAGR of 4.3% in the Forecast period of 2022 to 2029

The Asia-Pacific shipping container liner market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 681.83 million by 2029. The major factor driving the growth of the Shipping container liner market is the inclination towards food additive consumption in the food & beverage industry, rising popularity of shipping container liners in the chemicals, agricultural industry, and growing awareness regarding the properties of shipping container liners.

Container liners can be used to pack all kinds of dry food such as wheat, rice, coffee, legumes, sugar and other foods. For safe, contamination-free packaging, container liners offer a cost-effective, protective and valuable packaging solution. Rising prevalence of container liners in food and agriculture industry and increased transportation activities are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific shipping container liner market Moreover, reusability and cost effectiveness of shipping container liners will propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific shipping container liner market.

The Asia-Pacific shipping container liner market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Market Definition

Container liners are the most economical means of packaging and transporting bulk dry, free-flowing products. They are of primary importance regarding packaging requirements for bulk deliveries of goods and other materials. When goods are moved from one geographical location to another, they naturally come into contact with natural elements such as oil, dust, air and soil, all of which can ruin or degrade the quality of the goods.

Asia-Pacific Shipping Container Liner Market Dynamics

Increased Transportation Activities Requiring Shipping Container Liners

The upsurge in the transportation of goods across the globe has led to the industry’s higher demand for shipping container liners. The liners provide safety to the commodities and are highly efficient in loading and unloading. With this increasing transportation, the demand for container liners is also increasing and is expected to drive the market’s growth.

Higher Demands Due To The Cost-Effective And Reusability Of Shipping Container Liners

Container liners are composed of high-density polyethylene and polypropylene, enabling end users to use them again. The container liners can be used many times, resulting in cost-effectiveness. Manufacturers provide shipping container liners in various materials, which aids in their cost-effectiveness and quality. Hence, container liners are in high demand due to their cost-effectiveness and reusability, which is expected to drive market growth.

Opportunities

Strategic Initiatives By Leading Organizations

The acceptance and high usage of shipping container liners in the market have increased the demand for the product. To fulfill such demands as per the need of end users related to various applications, it is used for; manufacturers are taking strategic decisions and provide new and innovative products in the market.

Increasing Demands For Large Packaging For Bulk Cargo Commodities

Container liners prevent the contamination of cargo and other products transported after packaging. It shields the bulk cargo from moisture and ensures that the cargo is shipped securely and hygienically. With container liners, very little handling is required in shipping, making all the operations easy. Manufacturers provide container liners in different designs and sizes to transport bulk cargo while ensuring product safety. Hence, the increasing demand for large packaging for bulk cargo commodities might create opportunities for the Asia-Pacific shipping container liner market.

Restraints/Challenges

High Costs For Transportation

Due to this increased pricing in the transportation of goods, the shipping industry gets affected overall. Empirical evidence underlines that raising transport costs by 10% reduces trade volumes by more than 20%. High transportation costs impact the structure of economic activities and international trade, ultimately affecting the demand for shipping container liners

Shortage In Shipping Containers For Transportation

To mitigate these losses, new shipping containers are to be made to resume the efficient supply chain worldwide, but still, the number of containers present is much smaller than the actual number required. This difference in the number and shortage of shipping containers significantly affects the demand for container liners

Hence, this shortfall in shipping containers will negatively affect the container liner market and is expected to hamper the market’s growth.

Asia-Pacific Shipping Container Liner Market Scope

Type

Polypropylene (PP) Container Liners

polyethylene (PE) Container Liners

Others

Application

Food And Beverages

Chemicals

Minerals

Agricultural

Others

Asia-Pacific Shipping Container Liner Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries in the Asia-Pacific shipping container liner market are Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. China is dominating the Asia-Pacific shipping container liner market in terms of market share and market revenue due to growing awareness of the excellent characteristics and properties of shipping container liner in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Shipping Container Liner Market Share Analysis

Some of the prominent participants operating in the Asia-Pacific shipping container liner market are UNITED BAGS, INC., Bulk Corp International, Nier Systems Inc., Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd., Dev Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., Ven Pack, BERRY ASIA-PACIFIC INC., Bulk Handling Australia, Eceplast, Greif. LC Packaging, Thrace Group, CDF Corporation, Composite Containers, LLC, INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP, and BULK FLOW among others.

