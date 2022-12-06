The Asia-Pacific free standing electrical height-adjustable tables market will grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The Asia-Pacific free standing electrical height-adjustable tables market is being driven by the numerous benefits they offer to both companies and employees. The market for contemporary height-adjustable desks is also being driven by an increase in demand for contemporary height-adjustable workstations.

Some of the factors which are driving the market growth are the trend of hybrid working or work-from-home culture and shift of consumer preference towards electrically powered furniture, and the eco-friendly nature of the product. However, limitations in terms of the enormous price difference between smart furniture products and traditional furniture hamper the growth of the market.

Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Grow IN awareness in Modern organizations about the health risks brought on by employees’ bad posture in the workplace

Poor posture, for instance, can lead to a wide range of health problems by putting unnecessary strain on joints and muscles. This causes overwork and tiredness, which can result in chronic discomfort. As a result, musculoskeletal diseases (MSDs) such as tendonitis or carpal tunnel syndrome may develop.

Muscles, blood vessels, nerves, ligaments, and tendons can all be affected by these conditions. Now a day’s, people are more aware of these health issues due to bad posture during office hours. Hence, organizations provide facilities like free standing electrical height-adjustable tables, which provide good posture during working hours. Therefore, the employees don’t face many health problems related to bad posture.

The increasE IN adoption OF ergonomic furniture in a wide range of applications

Ergonomics is the practice of creating the workplace to meet the demands of the worker rather than forcing the worker to adjust to the workplace. A good ergonomic design has been proven to improve work quality and output while also improving worker wellbeing. Unlike traditional office furniture, ergonomic chairs keep the user’s body in a secure and upright position, reducing stress on the spine, neck, and hips.

This is accomplished through the use of a headrest to support the neck and shoulders, as well as a backrest to maintain the natural curve of the spine. Another increasing trend in ergonomics that is quickly becoming mandatory in certain companies is the sit-stand desk, which is intended to get employees up and moving more. Due to the increasing adoption, people are interested in using various applications.

RESTRAINTS

The high expense of smart furniture versus regular furniture

Smart furniture is not regular furniture like chairs, desks, and tables, and it is more in modern designs for homes and offices that have an intelligent system or are controlled by a controller. So, its raw material sourcing and manufacturing require high investments, so the ultimate price of the product is higher than regular furniture, because of this reason many consumers avoid purchasing smart furniture like free standing electrical height-adjustable tables.

Therefore, it is anticipated that the enormous price difference between smart furniture products and traditional furniture will significantly hinder the market’s expansion.

OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing openings of retail storeS for physical experience

Customers prefer to visit retail stores to gain a better understanding of furniture products. In recent years, numerous new retail stores with varied branch names have been erected in various locations. The majority of customers in each and every region will be able to access these different branches. Employees will benefit greatly from this simple accessibility, as well as the business itself, by generating more sales.

For instance,

In June 2022, IKEA opens first big box format store in Bengaluru; to invest Rs 3000 crore in Karnataka. This helps IKEA to increase its sales

This increasing installments of new retail stores will create many opportunities for employees and for companies which helps the market growth.

CHALLENGES

High cost of raw material

Most consumers these days favor high-quality goods. High-quality raw materials are needed to produce high-quality goods, which is a prerequisite in the manufacturing process. However, the cost of high-quality raw materials is exorbitant, and only a small number of investors are willing to make that kind of investment. The majority of businesses aren’t exhibiting interest in investing in these sectors as a result of the high cost of excellent raw materials.

Post-COVID-19 Impact On Asia-Pacific Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market

Post the pandemic, the demand for free standing electrical height-adjustable tables has increased as there won’t be any restrictions on movement; hence, the supply of products would be easy. The persistence of COVID-19 for a longer period has affected the supply chain as it got disrupted, and it became difficult to supply furniture products to consumers, initially increasing the demand for products. However, post-COVID, the demand for Free standing electrical height-adjustable tables has increased significantly owing to improves general health and productivity at work.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, ACTIU Berbegal y Formas S.A. aim was to innovate to be at the top of the class. The company designs working spaces for the students in the classroom for better study and learning by providing agile and comfortable furniture. The development of advanced technologies has led to good facilities for learning, which will attract other learning institutes to adopt the same. This help in the market growth

Asia-Pacific Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market Scope

TYPE

Single Motor

Dual Motor

APPLICATION

Offices

Industrial

Home

SALES CHANNEL

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Others

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the Asia-Pacific free standing electrical height adjustable tables market are Conen Products Gmbh, Conset America, Asia-Pacific Furniture Group, Hni Corporation, Schiavello, Ki, Fellowes Brands, Ofita, Rol Ab, Palmberg Okamura Corporation., Kimball International, Steelcase Inc., Gispen, Ergomaster, Ceka, Röhr-Bush Gmbh & Co. Kg, KOKUYO CO., LTD., ACTIU Berbegal y Formas S.A., and Haworth Inc., among others.

