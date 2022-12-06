Asia-Pacific Eggs Market is Growing with the CAGR of 6.9% by the end of 2028

The Asia pacific Eggs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 2,27,677.47 million by 2028. Increasing number of consumers preferring high protein diet in the region is a driving factor for the market growth.

Egg is a good source of protein and a very energy-dense with nutrients. Nowadays, people are becoming more aware of the health benefits of protein-rich foods which are expected to boost their demand in the market. Egg has several applications and usage in various foodservice sectors. Thus, the high nutrient content of these eggs is attracting health-conscious consumers towards healthy protein option.

Increasing number of health conscious consumers and increasing vegan population are is expected to drive the market’s growth. Also, the growth of fast food and restaurant chains and increasing digitalization in egg supply is expected to drive the market’s growth. However, the risk of disease transfer from animal egg sources, food allergens associated with conventional eggs may restrain the market growth. The opportunity for growth in the market is increasing automation in poultry and processing industry. Some factors that challenge the market growth are high investment cost in poultry business.

Asia-Pacific Eggs Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, the eggs market is segmented into shell egg, processed eggs. In 2021, the shell egg segment is expected to dominate the egg market as they are highly preferred by end user industries.

On the basis of source, the eggs market is segmented into plant based egg, animal based egg. In 2021, the animal based egg segment is expected to dominate the egg market due to the availability of various animal based egg products.

On the basis of category, the eggs market is segmented into conventional and organic. In 2021, the conventional segment is expected to dominate the egg market due to the increasing demand for conventional eggs in the market.

Eggs Market Country Level Analysis

Eggs market is segmented on basis of product type, source, category, packaging type, specialty, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in eggs market report are Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

China dominates the Asia-Pacific eggs market due to the growing number of consumer preferring high protein foods.

Competitive Landscape and Eggs Market Share Analysis

Eggs market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Asia-Pacific presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to eggs market.

The major players covered in the report are Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Rembrandt Foods, Mantiqueira Group, Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, Inc., and Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

