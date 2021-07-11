The White House stated that after the official refused to resign, President Joe Biden fired the Social Security Commissioner and Biden accepted the resignation of the Deputy Commissioner. Biden asked Commissioner Andrew Sol to resign, and he was fired from his job on Friday after he rejected the resignation of the Democratic president.

The official, who asked not to be named, said that Deputy Director David Black had agreed to resign to discuss personnel issues. Both officials were appointed under the leadership of President Donald Trump, the latter a Republican named Kiloki Jakazi. As a temporary commissioner, the government is looking for a permanent commissioner and a deputy commissioner.

Kijakazi is currently the Deputy Commissioner for Retirement and Disability Policy of the Social Security Administration. Saúl’s removal was made after the legal opinion of the Ministry of Justice determined that he could be removed, although the law stipulates that he can only be dismissed for negligence or corruption. The opinion was investigated at the request of the White House, and it concluded that it was reassessed due to a recent Supreme Court ruling, which means that the president can fire Saúl at will. Biden’s move immediately received the support of the Democratic senator, who will be responsible for confirming Sol’s successor.

Republican lawmakers accused Biden of politicizing the institution and hinted at Sol’s confirmation in the 2019 bipartisan Senate vote. The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Ron Wyden (Oregon Democrat) said in a statement that every president must choose the staff who can do the job best. A vision for the country.

“To fulfill President Biden’s bold vision for improving and expanding Social Security, he needs his people in charge,” Wyden added, pledging to work to confirm a new commissioner “as swiftly as possible.”

Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell from New Jersey began calling for the removal of Sol and Black a few months ago, and he celebrated their dismissal on Friday.

“Social Security is in deep trouble,” Pascrell said.

Idaho Senator Mike Clapper, the top Republican on the Finance Committee, and Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, issued a joint statement calling Biden The decision was “disappointing.”The pair claimed, “Social Security beneficiaries stand the most to lose from President Biden’s partisan decision to remove Commissioner Andrew Saul.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Mitch McConnell) called this personnel measure “an unprecedented and dangerous politicization of the Social Security Administration.” According to its website, the Baltimore-based agency pays benefits to approximately 64 million people, funded by payroll taxes paid by employers and employees, including retirees, children, widows, and widowers.

The organization has approximately 60,000 employees. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley voted 77 votes to 16 in the Senate in 2019 to confirm Sol’s term of office for 6 years, which will expire in January 2025. The union representing Social Security employees also welcomed the layoffs. Ralph de Julius, the spokesperson for the SSA General Committee and Chairman of the 220 Committee of the American Federation of Government Employees, said “President Biden made the right call to send these Trump appointees packing,” and added that under the leadership of Saul and Black, employee morale and organization operations have been affected.