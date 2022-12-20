Hemp Clothing Market Growth at a Rate of 32.0% by Global Business Opportunity, Applications and Future Prospects

An all-inclusive Hemp Clothing Market report endows with the plentiful insights and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition. This market research document contains categorization by companies, region, type and end-use industry. Competitive analysis covered here also puts light on the various strategies used by major players of the market which range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and many others that leads to increase their footprints in this market. Transparent research method carried out with right tools and techniques makes Hemp Clothing Market research report world-class.

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Hemp Clothing Market

Global Hemp Clothing Market was valued at USD 6840.0 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 63044.55 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

By Raw Product (Hemp Seeds, Hemp Fiber, Hemp Shivs and Stalks), Source (Conventional (Natural) Hemp Source, Organic Hemp Source), Application (Fabrics, Denim, Fine Textiles, Canvas Bags, Carpets, Geotextiles), Processing Technique (European Enzyme-Treated Fiber, Chinese Fiber, NRC Enzyme-Treated Fiber)

Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Market Players Covered LOGU FASHION (India), Ecofibre (Australia), Eartheasy (Canada), GenCanna (U.S.), HempFlax Group B.V (Netherlands), Konoplex (Russia), Toad&Co (U.S.), Its Hemp (India) and hempfabriclab (India)

Market Opportunities Increasing legalization of the cultivation of hemp

Increasing clothing developments and innovations by the manufacturers and research institutions

Market Scope and Global Hemp Clothing Market

Some of the major players operating in the hemp clothing market are

LOGU FASHION (India)

Ecofibre (Australia)

Eartheasy (Canada)

GenCanna (U.S.)

HempFlax Group B.V (Netherlands)

Konoplex (Russia)

Toad&Co (U.S.)

Its Hemp (India)

hempfabriclab (India)

Global Hemp Clothing Market Scope

The hemp clothing market is segmented on the basis of raw product, source, application and processing technique. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Raw Product

Hemp Seeds

Hemp Fiber

Hemp Shivs

Stalks

Source

Conventional (Natural) Hemp Source

Organic Hemp Source

Application

Fabrics

Denim

Fine Textiles

Canvas Bags

Carpets

Geotextiles

Processing Technique

European Enzyme-Treated Fiber

Chinese Fiber

NRC Enzyme-Treated Fiber

