U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Growth at a Rate of 16.70% by Global Business Opportunity, Applications and Future Prospects

Market Analysis and Insights of U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market

U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market was valued at USD 484.44 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,089.72 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 16.70% in 2022-2029. The “regular seeds” accounts for the largest seed type segment in the cannabis seeds market within the forecasted period as majority of the companies are manufacturing regular seeds and also they don’t require many efforts and are easy to grow. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behavior.

Cannabis is a flowering plant genus belonging to the Cannabaceaem family. Cannabis sativa, cannabis indica, and cannabis ruderalis are its three species. Cannabis seeds are high in protein, fibre, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, all of which are beneficial to your health. Arginine (an amino acid) and gamma-linolenic acid (a fatty acid) are abundant in the seeds.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Canopy Growth, one of the world’s largest cannabis companies, has completed the acquisition of The Supreme Cannabis Company, acquiring 100% of the company’s issued and outstanding common shares. Furthermore, Canopy’s total leadership position in the Canadian recreational market is strengthened by the acquisition of Supreme, which results in a pro forma Q4 FY 2021 market share of 18.1 percent 1. Furthermore, the acquisition provides an immediate opportunity for value development, with $30 million in synergies expected to be realised within the next two years.

In March 2021, STADA Arzneimittel AG, one of Germany’s leading pharmaceutical companies, has entered the medical cannabis market with a deal with MediPharm Labs, a Canadian company, to introduce two flower products and six more in the future. MediPharm will deliver GMP certified medicinal cannabis products to STADA and manufacturing, logistical, and regulatory support under the conditions of the exclusive collaboration. STADA will be in charge of commercializing cannabis products, first in Germany, as well as marketing and medical education, with a field force with pharmaceutical experience.

Market Scope and U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market

Some of the major players operating in the cannabis seeds market are

Seed Cellar (U.S.)

HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY (U.S.)

BARNEY’S FARM (Netherlands)

Dinafem Seeds (Spain)

Tropical Seeds Co. (India)

Sweet Seeds (U.S.)

Serious Seeds (Netherlands)

Sensi Seeds (Amsterdam)

Green House Seed Co. (Netherlands)

Love Growing Marijuana (Netherlands)

DeliciousSeeds (U.K)

Christiania Seeds (Denmark)

Nymera (France)

T.H.Seeds (Netherlands)

Royal Queen Seeds (Barcelona)

Dutch Passion (Netherlands)

Paradise Seeds B.V. (Netherlands)

Crop King Seeds (Canada)

U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market Scope

The cannabis seeds market is segmented on the basis of seed type, strain, compounds, distribution channel and type of vendors. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Seed Type

Regular Seeds

Feminized Seeds

Autoflowering Seeds

On the basis of seed type, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into regular seeds, feminized seeds and autoflowering seeds. The regular seeds segment is dominating the market as majority of the companies are manufacturing regular seeds and also they don’t require many efforts and are easy to grow.

Strain

Indica

Hybrid

Sativa

On the basis of strain, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into indica, hybrid and sativa.

Compound

THC Dominant

CBD Dominant

Balanced THC and CBD

On the basis of compounds, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into THC dominant, CBD dominant and balanced THC and CBD. The THC segment is dominating as the THC is the psychoactive element of cannabis and it is highly required for medicinal purposes.

Distribution Channel

Store Based Retailing

Online/E-Commerce Retailing

On the basis of distribution channel, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into store based retailing and online/e-commerce retailing.

Type of Vendors

Resellers

Breeders

Seeds Manufacturing Companies

On the basis of type of vendors, the cannabis seeds market is segmented into resellers, breeders and seeds manufacturing companies.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market

Key Questions answered by the Report

What are the leading eyeliner brands in the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

What are the trends in this U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market?

How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

What are the challenges for this U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market?

What are the market opportunities and market overview of the U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market?

What are the key drivers and challenges of the global U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market?

How is the global U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market segmented by product type?

What will be the growth rate of the Global U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market 2022 for the forecast period 2022 to 2028?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global U.S. Cannabis Seeds Market performance

